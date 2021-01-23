Willie Jones Finds Innovative Blend Of Country And Hip-hop On His Debut Album 'Right Now'





"My first album is finally out, and I'm damn happy about it," says Jones. "I've grown so much in the process, and I'm thankful for everybody who has had a part in making this happen. Much love to the producers and writers who I had the pleasure of collaborating with on this. I'm blessed to have had the freedom to experiment and find my sound, my tone, my voice and present who I am 'Right Now.'"



Produced by MyGuyMars (Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Drake), Mark Batson (Eminem, Dr. Dre) and Justin Ebach (Dustin Lynch,



Jones paints a pre-pandemic picture of the modern Nashville nightlife with the light-hearted party anthem "Bachelorettes on Broadway," a streaming heavy-hitter with 11million+ plays on Spotify alone. His sweet-natured song "Down For It" debuts with three diverse sonic treatments — one solo and two versions with rapper T.I., one remixed by Grammy-nominated JD Walker and the other by MyGuyMars. Album title track "



The highlight, though, of the 'Right Now' album also features Jones' standout patriotic protest anthem "American Dream," which premiered with PEOPLE earlier this week in honor of



Earlier this week, Jones launched his #IHaveAnAmericanDream social initiative in partnership with the newly opened



"RIGHT NOW" LP (tracklist + credits)

Jonnie Forster, A&R and Executive Producer

Lamar 'MyGuyMars' Edwards, Co-Executive Producer



1 - Country Soul

Produced by Essancy. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Nick Autry / Essancy / Michael Todd



2 - Back Porch

Produced by Michael Lotten. Co-Produced by Nick Autry. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Nick Autry / Michael Lotten / Lamar Edwards



3 - Bachelorettes on Broadway

Produced by Dave Audé for Awestruck Productions. Co-Produced by Essancy. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Essancy / Dave Audé / Lamar Edwards / Jason Robinson



4 - Down For It

Produced by Essancy. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Wilie Jones / Essancy /



5 - American Dream

Produced by Jason Afable. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Jason Afable / Josh Logan / Alex Goodwin



6 - Right Now

Produced by

Sognwriters: Willie Jones / Christian Valenzuela / Michael Ferrucci / Lamar Edwards / Dillon Rupp



7 - Trainwreck

Produced by Mark Batson for One Unlimited Entertainment, Inc. Co-Produced by Justin Ebach. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Mark Baston / Justin Ebach



8 - Drank Too Much

Produced by Eric Arjes. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Eric Arjes / Brad Clawson / Lamar Edwards



9 - Whole Lotta Love

Produced by Essancy. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Essancy /



10 - Actions

Produced by Essancy. Mixed by Jim Cooley.

Songwriter: Willie Jones



12 - Down For It (JD Walker Version) ft. T.I.

Produced and mixed by JD Walker for ETS Records.

Songwriters: Willie Jones / Essancy /



11 - Down For It (MyGuyMars Mix) ft. T.I.

Produced and mixed by Lamar 'MyGuyMars' Edwards.

