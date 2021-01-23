Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 23/01/2021

Tash Sultana Releases "Sweet & Dandy" From New Album 'Terra Firma' Out February 19

Tash Sultana Releases "Sweet & Dandy" From New Album 'Terra Firma' Out February 19
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ARIA Award winner TASH SULTANA has today released another taste from their sophomore album, "Sweet & Dandy," out now on Mom + Pop Music.
Marking the fifth track from the upcoming TERRA FIRMA album out February 19, 'Sweet & Dandy' is recognizably TASH SULTANA, but deeper and more nuanced. The song is a slinky indictment on the internet era's information overload with them asking the questions "But where's the wisdom? Where's the knowledge?"
"'Sweet & Dandy' is about the process of withdrawing yourself from negative distractions and living in the present, always remembering that you are enough," TASH explains. "You and you alone, you do not need the world to tell you to be a certain way."

With a title inspired by the need to slow down and re-ground, TERRA FIRMA is the work of a more confident, dynamic and experienced musician. The manifestation of a period of self-reflection in which TASH slowed down to find time for surfing, studio, family, gardening and a healthy balance from the hectic touring lifestyle that defined their existence.

"I didn't realize that I needed to create a space and home for myself to feel like a person again," TASH says. "I just went inward and found a really peaceful place and wrote an album, and I feel really happy with it."

Returning to earth after the dizzying heights of success, TERRA FIRMA is the sound of a more content and grounded TASH. Spiritually, the album finds the artist reconnecting to their roots, reminding themselves who they are and what it means to be human. Musically however, its 14 tracks take root into far-reaching sonic territory.

Almost every note on TERRA FIRMA was once again composed, arranged, performed, engineered and produced by TASH. But to kick-start a new era, the solo star-for the first time-opened themselves up to collaborators, starting with a 10-day writing session with fellow ARIA-winning Australian musician Matt Corby and producer Dann Hume (Courtney Barnett, Amy Shark, Angus & Julia Stone).

TERRA FIRMA was made with a lot of effort but feels effortless. Its intoxicating grooves and hypnotic riffs are instantly inviting, but with depth that reveals its rewards the more you absorb it.

Forever thinking of future career steps, TASH has assembled a live band to bring the record to life on stage (whenever that's safe to do so). "The new live show is everything the live show already was, plus three other musicians on the stage for a small section of the show." And they're already greasing the wheels to begin producing and mentoring other artists.
Keen to get back out on the road doing what they love, TASH will be performing at WOMADelaide (Australia) in March.
For TERRA FIRMA though, the goal seemed simple: to make music that comes from a place that's real and from the heart. "Because if it does, you'll never fuck up," TASH reflects. "I just really wanted to like the art I was putting out…I just wanted to feel better, be better, perform better, play better, sing better. To be a better musician."

Since dropping their debut album two years ago, TASH has only gone from strength to strength in a career already abundant with highlights. With over one billion total worldwide streams, 500,000 tickets sold globally including a sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, performing stand-out sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more, TASH has also made their U.S. debut TV performance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

In Australia, TASH's debut album FLOW STATE was nominated for six ARIA Awards including winning the ARIA for Blues and Roots Album Of The Year and they undertook a massive sold out Australian headline tour with over 70,000 tickets around the country. 'Jungle' and 'Notion' are ARIA accredited 2x Platinum, while 'Mystik', 'Murder to the Mind' and the NOTION EP all ARIA accredited Gold.

TASH SULTANA's sophomore album TERRA FIRMA will be released February 19 on Mom + Pop Music.

WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES
March 7 - WOMADelaide 2021, Adelaide, SA, Australia
August 28 - Kulturpark Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany
August 31 - Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary
September 1 - Arena Open Air, Vienna, Austria
September 3 - Circolo Arci Magnolia, Segrate, Italy
September 6 - Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal
September 7 - WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
September 8 - Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain
September 10 - Zenith Paris - La Villette, Paris, France
September 11 - Geneva Arena, Geneva, Switzerland
September 16 - Freilichtbühne Großer Garten Junge Garde, Dresden, Germany
September 17 - Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin, Germany
September 18 - K.B. Hallen, Frederiksberg, Denmark
September 20 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
September 22 - Reeperbahn Festival 2021, Reeperbahn, Hamburg, Germany
September 24 - Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany
September 26 - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
September 28 - Eventim Apollo, London, UK.






