Country Chart-Topper Savannah Is Back With New Lyric Video

When Savannah exploded onto the country music scene in February 2020, no one could have predicted that her debut single, "We Are Us," would have raced to the top of the international iTunes charts (#1 South Africa.) The track has since racked up an astonishing 150K Spotify streams. With the release of her 2nd single, "Terror In Disguise," the Nebraska native turned Nashville resident matched her initial success, with another #1.

Now, Savannah has released the lyric video for "Terror In Disguise." The stylish new clip showcases the mood of the Bryan Cole-produced track. Written by Joie Scott, Larry King, Molly Svrcina and Eric Varnell, "Terror In Disguise" was engineered by Grammy Winner Steve Marcantonio (Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton.) Grammy nominee, Maor Appelbaum mastered the track.

Savannah Nider was born and raised in Pawnee City, Nebraska, a small town in the southeast corner of the state with about 900 people. She grew up passionate about family, sports, speech, and of course… music. At a young age, her big voice turned the heads of some prominent industry figures. At 15, Savannah was given the opportunity to work along side Geno LeSage, Steve Cox, and Kenny Royster who were involved in the careers of Grammy award-winning artists including Collin Raye and many others. This small-town girl with the big voice is making waves on the international scene, reaching #1 on the iTunes country singles chart in South Africa with "We Are Us." For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/savannahnidermusic/.




