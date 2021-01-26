Leigh Nash Will Release New Single 'Good Trouble'





Leigh is frontwoman of famed pop group, Sixpence None The Richer. Her melodic voice can be heard on the iconic and timeless songs like " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Visionary Media Group's esteemed singer/songwriter, Leigh Nash, will release an inspirational and highly anticipated new single, "Good Trouble," featuring GRAMMY-nominated Ruby Amanfu, Friday, February 5. Produced by Sam Ashworth, the anthemic ballad examines social justice and racial tensions with honesty and vulnerability.Featured "Good Trouble" artist Ruby Amanfu co-wrote GRAMMY-nominated songs " Hard Place " and "Fate" performed by H.E.R., and less than an hour after she first heard "Good Trouble," Ruby sent back the demo with her own verse and voice."When Leigh Nash reached out to ask me to join her and Matt Maher in co-writing "Good Trouble" with them, it felt like a hand reaching out to hold mine. Allyship is so important to me and I believe that it is necessary now more than ever. Writing the second verse of "Good Trouble" came as a natural response to what Leigh was singing in the first verse." Ruby Amanfu said. "I wanted to share my perspective, innermost feelings and the struggles I face walking around every day in a body with brown skin. I am reminded of the poem by German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller, 'First they came...' Now is the time to identify privilege. It's the time for being shaken awake. It's time to speak up boldly as now-saints such as Representative John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and many, many others have paved the way for us to do so. This time of unrest in our country is affecting our generation and many others in a way that we can no longer deny."Working alongside nine time-GRAMMY nominee and four time-GMA Dove Award® winner, Matt Maher, Leigh drew inspiration for the song from the words of late Congressman John Lewis. "I had always admired Congressman Lewis and the work he did. I was enamored with a speech of his that talked about good and necessary trouble," Leigh Nash said. "I wanted to explore the concept more and once I started working with Matt and Ruby, everything just came together effortlessly.""When Leigh asked me to get together to write this, it was obvious she had a clear vision for the song. (I've always been a huge fan). It came together pretty quickly, and it was obvious it needed to be a collaboration," Matt Maher said. "We were both blown away by the providential connection with Ruby and her heart for this song, for such a time as this. Congressman Lewis' activism and tenure in congress stands as a persistent witness to his own dignity and that of the marginalized; a prophetic reminder to be stirred and troubled by a good, radical grace that moves us away from hatred and indifference and towards hearing each other's stories."Leigh is frontwoman of famed pop group, Sixpence None The Richer. Her melodic voice can be heard on the iconic and timeless songs like " Kiss Me " which has garnered over 346 million Spotify streams alone, as well as " There She Goes " among many others. The band went on to win numerous awards and accolades including a Billboard Music Award, three GMA Dove Awards®, and two GRAMMY® Award nominations. Leigh is currently gearing up for a brand new album to be released later this year.



