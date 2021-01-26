Sabrina Carpenter Signs To Island Records Following The Release Of Explosive New Hit Single "Skin"



"Sabrina Carpenter is a star," Island Records President / CEO Darcus Beese states on the signing of the artist. He continues, "Her powerful vocals, infectious personality, and successful career as a singer, songwriter and actress attest to that. We are thrilled to welcome such a talented young woman to the Island Records family."



On joining the Island Records roster, Sabrina explains, "I'm so excited to join the Island Records family, Darcus and the team really understood my vision from the moment we first met. They just got me and have been super supportive. It's the perfect place for me to start the next chapter of my music career and evolution as an artist. I can't wait for everyone to hear what we're working on for this year!"



With a new label and a new felt freedom to express her growth as an artist, Sabrina has found a confidence in her writing that clearly shows in her new hit single. "Skin" quickly went viral, garnering over 17 Million Streams, 10 million in the first 48 hours, hitting Top 5 USA Debut on Spotify at #4, Top 5 iTunes Pop Genre, Top 10 iTunes Overall, Top 3 Apple



"Skin" instantly took the internet by storm, trending #1 on Twitter worldwide and hit #1 on both the Genius Artist Chart and Song Chart and as well as trending at #7 on YouTube. The track was also met by high praise from the likes of Billboard, Variety, People, USA Today, E!, Cosmo, Bustle, and many more.



PRAISE FOR "SKIN"

"Sabrina Carpenter is making a splash…" - Variety

"Carpenter's glossy vocals are sweet like candy" - Top40-Charts.com

"a sensual and bold bop" - USA Today

"her most confident single" - Billboard

"an emotional pop song" - People

"synth-pop bop" - Vulture

"Sabrina Carpenter is starting the year by blessing her fans with a new single, and damn, we're hooked." - POPSUGAR



