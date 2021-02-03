Rita Ora Faces Another Backlash After Travelling To Australia For The Voice



"I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk," she wrote on Instagram. "This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rita Ora is facing criticism once again after travelling to Australia for her role as a coach on The Voice.The British pop star arrived on Monday to begin a two-week period of quarantine in Sydney before filming for the talent show.In video footage, Ora is intercepted by police the moment she steps off the plane and is escorted to her hotel for two weeks of forced quarantine.She will reportedly not be allowed to leave her hotel room for the 14-day quarantine period and all meals will be brought to her door by room service.Ora is in Australia to film for her role on "The Voice." She will join Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy, and Guy Sebastian on the celebrity panel of judges for the singing competition.The quarantine is mandatory for all incoming travelers. However, Australia's government has been criticized for allowing celebrities like Ora to enter the country while nearly 40,000 Australians remain stranded overseas."There are still 40,000 Australians stranded overseas. Every celebrity who takes up a place in quarantine is a place denied to a stranded Australian," Australia's home affairs spokeswoman, Kristina Keneally, told The Guardian.The " Let You Love Me " singer previously made headlines for hosting her 30th birthday amid the London lockdown in November. She reportedly paid a restaurant around $7,000 to ignore lockdown rules that prohibited indoor events with people from different households.After photos were published online, she apologized for holding the "small gathering," which was attended by 17 people, calling it a "spur of the moment decision.""I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk," she wrote on Instagram. "This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."



