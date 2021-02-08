The Roots "Do You Want More?!!!??!" Deluxe Edition Out March 12, 2021





Going back to the vault, this deluxe edition is drawn from the original recordings and features eighteen bonus tracks curated by Questlove; some of which have never been released and others that have never previously been available digitally. The 3LP deluxe vinyl edition features five bonus tracks - "Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers", "Proceed III", "Proceed IV (AJ



What made them stand out from other artists who were intertwining hip hop with jazzy influences and prominently using live instrumentation was the Roots' unabashed confidence with experimentation and letting the music speak for itself. As Albumism says, "While the live instrumentation is integral to their artistic success, it is not the sole attraction. Even 25 years ago,



Do You Want More?!!!??! has been considered by critics as a classic of hip-hop-jazz.



3LP Track listing



Side A

A1 Intro / There's Something Goin' On

A2 Proceed

A3 Distortion To Static

A4 Mellow My Man

A5 I Remain Calm



Side B

B1 Datskat

B2 Lazy Afternoon

B3 ? vs. Rahzel

B4 Do You Want More?!!!??!



Side C

C1 What Goes On Pt. 7

C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!

C3 Swept Away

C4 You Ain't Fly



Side D

D1 Silent Treatment

D2 The Lesson Pt. 1

D3 The Unlocking



Bonus Tracks



Side E

E1 Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers

E2 Proceed III - available for the first time digitally

E3 Proceed IV (AJ

E4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) - available for the first time digitally

E5 Silent Treatment (Kelo's Remix) - available for the first time digitally



Side F

F1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) - available for the first time digitally

F2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought's 87 You And Yours Mix) - available for the first time digitally

F3 Silent Treatment (Question's Mix) - available for the first time digitally

F4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) - available for the first time digitally



4LP and



Side A

A1 Intro / There's Something Goin' On

A2 Proceed

A3 Distortion To Static

A4 Mellow My Man

A5 I Remain Calm



Side B

B1 Datskat

B2 Lazy Afternoon

B3 ? vs. Rahzel

B4 Do You Want More?!!!??!



Side C

C1 What Goes On Pt. 7

C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!

C3 Swept Away

C4 You Ain't Fly



Side D

D1 Silent Treatment

D2 The Lesson Pt. 1

D3 The Unlocking



Bonus Tracks



Side E



E1 Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers

E2 Proceed III - available for the first time digitally

E3 Proceed IV (AJ

E4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) - available for the first time digitally

E5 Silent Treatment (Kelo's Remix) - available for the first time digitally



Side F

F1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) - available for the first time digitally

F2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought's 87 You And Yours Mix) - available for the first time digitally

F3 Silent Treatment (Question's Mix) - available for the first time digitally

F4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) - available for the first time digitally



Side G

G1 In Your Dreams Kid (I'm Every MC) - unreleased

G2 The Ultimate (Original '94 Version) - unreleased

G3 ...…(dot dot dot…on & on) - unreleased

G4 Pffat Time - available for the first time digitally



Side H

H1 Swept Away (Original Draft) - unreleased

H2 It's Coming

H3 Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) - unreleased

H4 Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] - available for the first time digitally

H5 Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] - available for the first time digitally. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's been 26 years since Do You Want More?!!!??!, the groundbreaking second studio album and major label-debut by The Roots. Originally released on January 17, 1995 via DGC Records, Do You Want More?!!!??!, brought The Roots' neo-soul bohemian zest to life and established them as leading figures of hip-hop-jazz. The album which peaked at #22 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, features their singles "Distortion To Static," "Proceed" (considered one of their most signature recordings), and the rap ballad "Silent Treatment." Led by MC Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the Philadelphia rap crew are going back to where it began with a 3LP, 4LP and a digital deluxe collection of Do You Want More?!!!??! to be released on March 12, 2021 via Geffen/Ume.Going back to the vault, this deluxe edition is drawn from the original recordings and features eighteen bonus tracks curated by Questlove; some of which have never been released and others that have never previously been available digitally. The 3LP deluxe vinyl edition features five bonus tracks - "Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers", "Proceed III", "Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix)", "Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix)," along with five remixes of "Silent Treatment" - plus a 24-page booklet featuring images taken by Mpozi Tolbert, essays by Questlove and Black Thought as well as track-by-track commentary. While the 4LP edition features all of the above plus the additional eight bonus tracks; "In Your Dreams Kid (I'm Every MC)," "The Ultimate (Original '94 Version)," "...…(dot dot dot…on & on)," "Pffat Time," "Swept Away (Original Draft)," "It's Coming," "Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version)," and two remix versions of "Distortion To Static."What made them stand out from other artists who were intertwining hip hop with jazzy influences and prominently using live instrumentation was the Roots' unabashed confidence with experimentation and letting the music speak for itself. As Albumism says, "While the live instrumentation is integral to their artistic success, it is not the sole attraction. Even 25 years ago, Black Thought stood out as a commanding lyricist, as did Malik B, his more publicly reserved rhyme partner. " A quarter of a century after the release of Do You Want More?!!!??, they are still considered to be one of the greatest live acts in the industry and have been named as such by Rolling Stone. They are also the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and served in the same role on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014.Do You Want More?!!!??! has been considered by critics as a classic of hip-hop-jazz. Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot celebrated the group's ability to "mate hip-hop wordplay, funk rhythms and jazzy textures" and called the album "an impressive display of skills, intelligently arranged and performed." In 1998, the album was selected as one of The Source's 100 Best Rap Albums. On November 2, 2015, twenty years after its release, the album was certified Gold. The album stands out from The Roots' iconic discography as it showcased a pioneering live band that put their own spin on a genre that was still coming into its own.3LP Track listingSide AA1 Intro / There's Something Goin' OnA2 ProceedA3 Distortion To StaticA4 Mellow My ManA5 I Remain CalmSide BB1 DatskatB2 Lazy AfternoonB3 ? vs. RahzelB4 Do You Want More?!!!??!Side CC1 What Goes On Pt. 7C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!C3 Swept AwayC4 You Ain't FlySide DD1 Silent TreatmentD2 The Lesson Pt. 1D3 The UnlockingBonus TracksSide EE1 Proceed II Feat. Roy AyersE2 Proceed III - available for the first time digitallyE3 Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) - available for the first time digitallyE4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) - available for the first time digitallyE5 Silent Treatment (Kelo's Remix) - available for the first time digitallySide FF1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) - available for the first time digitallyF2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought's 87 You And Yours Mix) - available for the first time digitallyF3 Silent Treatment (Question's Mix) - available for the first time digitallyF4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) - available for the first time digitally4LP and Digital Deluxe Track listingSide AA1 Intro / There's Something Goin' OnA2 ProceedA3 Distortion To StaticA4 Mellow My ManA5 I Remain CalmSide BB1 DatskatB2 Lazy AfternoonB3 ? vs. RahzelB4 Do You Want More?!!!??!Side CC1 What Goes On Pt. 7C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!C3 Swept AwayC4 You Ain't FlySide DD1 Silent TreatmentD2 The Lesson Pt. 1D3 The UnlockingBonus TracksSide EE1 Proceed II Feat. Roy AyersE2 Proceed III - available for the first time digitallyE3 Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) - available for the first time digitallyE4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) - available for the first time digitallyE5 Silent Treatment (Kelo's Remix) - available for the first time digitallySide FF1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) - available for the first time digitallyF2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought's 87 You And Yours Mix) - available for the first time digitallyF3 Silent Treatment (Question's Mix) - available for the first time digitallyF4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) - available for the first time digitallySide GG1 In Your Dreams Kid (I'm Every MC) - unreleasedG2 The Ultimate (Original '94 Version) - unreleasedG3 ...…(dot dot dot…on & on) - unreleasedG4 Pffat Time - available for the first time digitallySide HH1 Swept Away (Original Draft) - unreleasedH2 It's ComingH3 Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) - unreleasedH4 Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] - available for the first time digitallyH5 Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] - available for the first time digitally.



