News
Rock 08/02/2021

Johnny Burgin Teams Up With Anson Funderburgh To Release Their Valentine's Day Single "Cherry On Top", Feb. 12th

Johnny Burgin Teams Up With Anson Funderburgh To Release Their Valentine's Day Single "Cherry On Top", Feb. 12th
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Cherry On Top" is a sultry burlesque blues with lyrics of love for this Valentine's Day. Chicago blues artist Johnny Burgin is living in a lover's paradise and wants the world to know. Collaborator Anson Funderburgh's trademark restrained lines and super-clean tone heightens the romantic and indulgent mood of this new blues digital single, available from Delmark Records on February 12th.

Johnny and his road manager, Stephanie Tice share a lot of lighthearted banter as they travel-- leading to lots of "that's a song! moments". "Cherry On Top" is a true-life love song that was quickly jotted down as the tour van rolled. Johnny always loves to record in different cities with great local musicians, and last winter while touring in Dallas, Johnny and his touring bassist Chris Matheos jumped at the chance to record with guitarist Anson Funderburgh, young multi-instrumentalist Reo Casey on drums and veteran pianist Christian Dozzler.

The single is garnering a good deal of enthusiasm from radio programmers around the country, including Sherri Jones of KSCU (Santa Clara, CA), who said, "The lyrics alone speak to love and devotion in Cherry on Top, but it's the notes that Johnny Burgin and Anson Funderburgh's guitar playing that speak the loudest in this sultry song about passion."

Blues guitar aficionados will love this fruitful pairing of Johnny Burgin and Anson Funderburgh's guitars-- their first appearance together on record. Anson has long been one of the very best living blues guitarists, with an elegant and instantly recognizable sound with roots in the swinging early BB King style. Johnny specializes in a gutbucket, Chicago West Side sound, and creates a fun contrast by playing very aggressively on the outro. All in all, it's a great meeting of dedicated simpatico blues artists to bring to this seductive and fun
tune to life.
Burgin has recorded two previous albums for Delmark, "Johnny Burgin Live" and "No Border Blues Japan".






