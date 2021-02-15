Latest BRIT Awards 2021 Announcement





Building on the success of recent awards shows, the 41st show is taking a fresh approach with some striking innovations that will enable the BRITs brand to continue growing and reach a wider audience. This year the BRITs Committee, which is made up of representatives of major and independent record labels, will lead in a collaborative fashion with more of a community feel, with Universal



The team also includes some of the best UK creative talent including BRITs TV executive producer Sally Wood. Creative direction and design on this year's show will be led by two of Britain's most in-demand visual artists, Es



Speaking about the new 2021 team Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb said: "However the world is looking come May, our ambition is not for a "normal" BRITs but a show which truly reflects the spirit of the past year. Working alongside the 2021 BRITS Committee, we have an exceptional creative team with Sally, Es and Yinka to deliver the best and most exciting show possible - a BRITs about collaboration, culture and community as well as a celebration of some of the brilliant music which is helping us all through."



Following on from an incredible show in 2020 that saw artists take over creative control for the evening, providing more music than ever before on the night itself, the new team have been spending time working on new ideas to evolve The BRITs in these unique times as well as further into the new decade. With a standing commitment to refreshing the Voting Academy annually to ensure the most relevant and diverse experts deciding upon the shortlists, this year will also see the categories shaken up to reflect an industry that is even more inclusive.



Further 2021 campaign details and award categories will be announced shortly with each element of the show under review. This year The BRIT Awards with Mastercard will also be looking at ways to champion the incredible work of those in the wider community who have gone above and beyond to help others over the last twelve months.

The overall voting eligibility window runs from Friday 13th December 2019-Thursday 11th March 2021.



2020 saw the debut BRIT Rising Star Award presented, formerly Critics' Choice Award. This Award has launched some of the world's most successful artists over the last decade helping to sell millions of albums along the way. The Rising Star Award is chosen by a specially selected panel of music editors, critics, heads of music at radio and TV stations, tastemakers, songwriters, producers and live bookers - those who regularly work with new rising talent.



