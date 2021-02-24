David Bowie 'Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)' To Be Released On CD And 2XLP On March 12





The fifth in the series, out 12th March on CD and double vinyl, is SOMETHING IN THE AIR (LIVE PARIS 99) a 15-track live album, featuring 12 previously unreleased recordings and three B-sides of singles from the 'hours…' album. The day of the show was a momentous one for Bowie, as that afternoon he was awarded the Commandeurs of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the highest artistic honour that France can bestow.



The Elysée Montmartre performance was one of only seven full shows promoting the 'hours…' album. For this special limited run of gigs Bowie dug deep into his back catalogue making these shows particularly memorable. Standout tracks include 'Can't Help Thinking About Me' first released in 1966 and not performed live in over 30 years, 'Word On A Wing' from Station To Station reinstated into the set after a 23-year absence, 'Drive-In Saturday' performed for the first time since 1974, and 'hours…' track 'Something In The Air' in its first live performance.



SOMETHING IN THE AIR (LIVE PARIS 99) was recorded live at the Elysée Montmartre, mixed by Mark Plati, and features Bowie backed by Page Hamilton - guitar, Gail Ann Dorsey - bass, vocals, Mark Plati - guitar, Sterling Campbell - drums, Mike Garson - piano, keyboards, synthesisers and Emm Gryner and Holly Palmer -backing vocals.



DAVID BOWIE - SOMETHING IN THE AIR (LIVE PARIS 99) CD TRACKLISTING:

Life On Mars? (David Bowie)

Thursday's Child (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Something In The Air (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Word On A Wing (David Bowie)

Can't Help Thinking About Me (David Bowie)

China Girl (David Bowie/Iggy Pop)

Always Crashing In The Same Car (David Bowie)

Survive (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Drive-In Saturday (David Bowie)

Changes (David Bowie)



Repetition (David Bowie)

I Can't Read (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)





DAVID BOWIE - SOMETHING IN THE AIR (LIVE PARIS 99) LP TRACKLISTING

Side 1

Life On Mars?

Thursday's Child

Something In The Air



Side 2

Word On A Wing

Can't Help Thinking About Me

China Girl

Always Crashing In The Same Car



Side 3

Survive

Drive-In Saturday

Changes

Seven



Side 4

Repetition

I Can't Read

The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell

Rebel Rebel

