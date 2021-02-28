Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 28/02/2021

Dusty Black Releases Emotional New Song "Places To Run"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Places To Run," Dusty Black's emotional new single written by Josh Mirenda, Taylor Phillips and Brock Berryhill, and produced by country star Colt Ford and Grammy award-winning producer, Noah Gordon, is set for release Friday, February 26, 2021. Check out the lyric video for "Places To Run" premiering on TheMusicUniverse.com here.

Released via Black Label Country Records, "Places To Run " is an uptempo break-up song that hits home for Black after his marriage of ten years came to an end in 2020. "We all have pain, we all have a story and there's no more universal story than losing someone we love," said Black. "'Places To Run' is a song that really taps into those emotions we've all felt in that difficult time right after a breakup. There are times when things just don't make sense and no matter how many turns we make, we're constantly running into that person and the memories we made together along the way. This is especially true when you live in a small town or one where everybody knows everybody, we often "run out of places to run."

"Places To Run," follows Black's debut single, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," which garnered Music Row's weekly "DISCovery Award" by noted music reviewer, Robert Oermann. Oermann remarked that Black "sings with a sandpapery charm," and that "Right Church, Wrong Pew," was "The best debut single I've heard all year."

"I KEEP RUNNIN' INTO YOU
EVERYWHERE IT AIN'T NOTHIN' NEW
HANGIN' ROUND LIKE LAST NIGHT'S SMOKE CLOUD OF DUST ON A DIRT ROAD
I GOT NOWHERE LEFT TO GO
GIRL I'VE TRIED EVERYTHING I KNOW
AIN'T NOTHIN' I CAN DO THAT WE AIN'T DONE GIRL I'M RUNNIN' OUT OF PLACES TO RUN"

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Black makes his entrée into country music after honing his performance and songwriting skills over the past several years. Currently recording his first EP due out in 2021, Black's debut single, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," was awarded Music Row's "DISCovery Award" by noted music reviewer, Robert Oermann.

Black inherited his love of country music from his grandfather, Floyd Black "Junior," who once played banjo and guitar in Johnny Cash's band, and from his father, Allen Black, who sang country music and influenced his musical style as a young boy.
For additional information, visit www.Dustyblack.com.






