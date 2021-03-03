Van Morrison Announces New Double-Album 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1'



"I'm getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time," says Morrison. "This guy's done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same ten? I'm trying to get out of the box."



'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' is the result of our enforced period of isolation. Unable to tour, Morrison remained busy with constant songwriting, starting ideas on piano, guitar or saxophone. What emerged is a wealth of new material, which shimmers with a directness and vibrancy that comes from working with a rhythm section with whom he shares an immediate, spontaneous connection.







While the album touches upon the romantic sentiment and late-night warmth that people love him for, the overriding theme is a straight-talking commentary on contemporary life. It's a stance that informs 'Dead Beat Saturday Night' as it addresses lockdown life in matter-of-fact style: "No life, no gigs, no choice, no voice." It also surfaces in the barroom rock'n'roll of 'Where Have All The Rebels Gone', which bemoans the lack of real independent thought, so often replaced in the modern age by mere posturing. And as for Morrison's views on social media? They are summed up on 'Why Are You On Facebook?'.



Two songs, 'Love Should Come With A Warning' and 'Mistaken Identity', feature lyrics that were written with the great Don Black. Morrison approached



What 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' most clearly demonstrates is this: if you want to really appreciate Van Morrison's art listen to what he's doing now, because he never stops.

'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' will be released on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl and digital formats. It's now available to pre-order here, with the song 'Latest Record Project' provided to fans as an instant download.

Visit www.vanmorrison.com for the latest updates and ticket details for live performances.



CD Tracklist:

CD1

Latest Record Project

Where Have All the Rebels Gone?

Psychoanalysts' Ball

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Tried to Do the Right Thing

The Long Con

Thank God for the Blues

Big Lie

A Few Bars Early

It

Only a Song

Diabolic Pressure

Deadbeat Saturday Night

Blue Funk



CD 2





Love Should Come With A Warning

Breaking The Spell

Up County Down

Duper's Delight

My Time After a While

He's Not the Kingpin

Mistaken Identity

Stop Bitching, Do Something

Western Man

They Own the Media

Why Are You on Facebook?

Jealousy



VINYL Tracklist:

DISC 1

SIDE A

Latest Record Project

Where Have All the Rebels Gone?

Psychoanalysts' Ball

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Tried to Do the Right Thing

SIDE B

The Long Con

Thank God for the Blues

Big Lie

A Few Bars Early



DISC 2

SIDE C

It

Only a Song

Diabolic Pressure

Deadbeat Saturday Night

Blue Funk

SIDE D





Love Should Come With A Warning

Breaking The Spell

Up County Down



DISC 3

SIDE E

Duper's Delight

My Time After a While

He's Not the Kingpin

Mistaken Identity

SIDE F

Stop Bitching, Do Something

Western Man

They Own the Media

Why Are You on Facebook?

Jealousy



ON TOUR:

18-Mar-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

19-Mar-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

20-Mar-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

21-Mar-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

14-Apr-2021 GB - London, London Palladium

15-Apr-2021 GB - London, London Palladium

17-Apr-2021 GB - London, London Palladium

18-Apr-2021 GB - London, London Palladium

25-Apr-2021 GB - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

09-May-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

10-May-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

11-May-2021 GB - Belfast, Europa Hotel

20-May-2021 GB - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall

21-May-2021 GB - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

25-May-2021 GB - York, York Barbican

26-May-2021 GB - York, York Barbican

25-Jun-2021 GB - Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26-Jun-2021 GB - Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

