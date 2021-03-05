PJ Harvey 'Uh Huh Her' Available April 30 On Vinyl





Written, recorded and produced over two years by



The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for 'Shame', 'You Come Through' and 'The Letter'.



Praise for UH HUH HER

"Raw, dark and beautiful…a jagged, edgy winner" - Entertainment Weekly

"A thrilling, bone-rattling barrage, interleaved with moments of hushed, accordion-flecked intimacy whose closeness and apparent candour make you want to shield yourself from their passion" - Sunday Times

"An extremely potent record... that contains more perspectives, characters and camera angles than maybe any PJ album to date" - Hot Press



Reissue on vinyl of the sixth PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve



LP Track list

Side 1

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth

2. Shame

3. Who The Fuck?

4. The Pocket Knife

5. The Letter



Side 2

1. The Slow Drug

2. No Child Of Mine

3. Cat On The Wall

4. You Come Through

5. It's You

6. The End

7. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love

8. The Darker Days Of Me & Him



UH HUH HER (DEMOS)

Collection of unreleased demos of written for the sixth PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos



LP Track list

Side 1

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo

2. Shame - Demo

3. Who The Fuck? - Demo

4. The Pocket

5. The Letter - Demo



Side 2

1. The Slow Drug - Demo

2. It's You - Demo

3. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo

4. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo



CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve



CD Track list

1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo

2. Shame - Demo

3. Who The Fuck? - Demo

4. The Pocket

5. The Letter - Demo

6. The Slow Drug - Demo

7. It's You - Demo

8. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo

9. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo





9-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats





1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo

2. Shame - Demo

3. Who The Fuck? - Demo

4. The Pocket

5. The Letter - Demo

6. The Slow Drug - Demo

7. It's You - Demo

8. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo

9. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo



UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On April 30th the reissue of the vinyl of UH HUH HER will be released, the sixth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.Written, recorded and produced over two years by Harvey herself, with almost every instrument on the album played by Harvey (the only exception being the final drum tracks, which have been added by Rob Ellis), Uh Huh Her is Harvey's highest charting album to date in the US, with the record also reaching No. 12 in the U.K.. It gained her another BRIT Award nomination for Best British Female Artist, as well as a fifth Grammy® Award nomination, for Best Alternative Music Performance of 2004.The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for 'Shame', 'You Come Through' and 'The Letter'.Praise for UH HUH HER"Raw, dark and beautiful…a jagged, edgy winner" - Entertainment Weekly"A thrilling, bone-rattling barrage, interleaved with moments of hushed, accordion-flecked intimacy whose closeness and apparent candour make you want to shield yourself from their passion" - Sunday Times"An extremely potent record... that contains more perspectives, characters and camera angles than maybe any PJ album to date" - Hot PressReissue on vinyl of the sixth PJ Harvey studio album Uh Huh Her. The album was self-produced and originally released in May 2004. Uh Huh Her features the singles "The Letter," "You Come Through" and "Shame." The reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, with cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.LP Info1LP, 180g black vinylFull color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeveLP Track listSide 11. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth2. Shame3. Who The Fuck?4. The Pocket Knife5. The LetterSide 21. The Slow Drug2. No Child Of Mine3. Cat On The Wall4. You Come Through5. It's You6. The End7. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love8. The Darker Days Of Me & HimUH HUH HER (DEMOS)Collection of unreleased demos of written for the sixth PJ Harvey studio album Uh Huh Her, including demos of both " The Letter " and "Shame." The record also features brand new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz. Artwork is overseen by Maria with Rob Crane. Mastering by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.LP Info1LP, 180g black vinylFull color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeveArtwork includes previously unseen photosLP Track listSide 11. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo2. Shame - Demo3. Who The Fuck? - Demo4. The Pocket Knife - Demo5. The Letter - DemoSide 21. The Slow Drug - Demo2. It's You - Demo3. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo4. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - DemoCD InfoMini-gatefold outer sleevePrinted inner sleeveCD Track list1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo2. Shame - Demo3. Who The Fuck? - Demo4. The Pocket Knife - Demo5. The Letter - Demo6. The Slow Drug - Demo7. It's You - Demo8. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo9. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - Demo Digital Info9-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats Digital Track list:1. The Life And Death Of Mr. Badmouth - Demo2. Shame - Demo3. Who The Fuck? - Demo4. The Pocket Knife - Demo5. The Letter - Demo6. The Slow Drug - Demo7. It's You - Demo8. The Desperate Kingdom Of Love - Demo9. The Darker Days Of Me & Him - DemoUMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digitalThis catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.



