Justin Bieber Debuts New Song 'Peaches'

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Justin Bieber kept things low-key during his NPR Tiny Desk (Home) set, donning an oversize T-shirt and surrounding himself and his band with many, many rugs. "Peaches" will exist in a significantly different form when Bieber drops his new album, Justice, on Friday - the track will feature guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar - just as "Holy," another song from Justice, opens this set without the presence of guest Chance the Rapper. But Bieber's Tiny Desk set, performed with the aid of We the Band, provides the fullest taste yet (fully 25 percent!) of the singer's sixth album, whose singles have already been streamed hundreds of millions of times.Bieber has had a massive month as he prepares for Justice to drop: March began with the singer's 27th birthday and recently produced his second career Grammy, as he took the prize for best country duo or group performance for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay. It continues with this, his Tiny Desk debut. Friday, the next chapter officially begins.SET LIST"Holy""Peaches"MUSICIANSJustin Bieber: vocals, keysHarv: bassO'Neil "Doctor O" Palmer: keysDJ Tay James: DJRobert Taylor: drumsJulian McGuire: guitarCREDITSVideo: Nick Demoura, Mike Drew, Rory Kramer, Aaron Kroger, James CokerAudio: Jim Ebdon, Dylan Ely, James Roach, Chris Houghton, Taylor MeyerProduction Manager: Chris GrattonCamera Operators: Austin Wavra, Daniel Mardoyan, Noel GalanLighting Tech: Jim MecseryTINY DESK TEAMProducer: Bobby CarterVideo Producers: Maia Stern, Morgan Noelle SmithAudio Mastering: Josh RogosinTiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara FrameExecutive Producer: Lauren OnkeySenior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann



