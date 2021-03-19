Judith Haustein Releases New Single 'Freeze'





youtube.com/c/juwiththeredshoe New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Freeze is the latest release from German composer, musician and producer Judith Haustein, who has studied Jazz and Audio Technology in London, is a multidimensional, beautifully refreshing genre hybrid. Judith’s souful, smooth vocal is floating on top of heavy drums and deep basslines that remind of the nineties Trip-Hop era. At the same time the track surprises with some well hidden Jazz harmony and the soothing sounds of a Cello, merging into an unexpected rap of Judith’s brother ‚MC BNZ’. The mesmerizing music video is complimented by projections of London artist Anne von Freyburg’s paintings, underpinning the emotions of the song.Judith’s influences range from Björk, Feist and Massive Attack, from Sophie Hunger and James Blake over PJ Harvey and Patti Smith to Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. Moreover various Jazz giants like Billie Holiday or Chet Baker as well as international composers such as Avishai Cohen, Violeta Parra or Antonio Carlos Jobim have greatly influenced her.In her early twenties her ever-growing interest in Jazz harmony and improvisation lead Judith to study Music in England. As part of her BA Jazz studies in London under Stuart Hall, Eddie Parker and Nikki Iles she started to engage intensively with modal harmony and Brazilian music.She then moved on to doing an MA Audio Technology and began experimenting with noise and soundscapes, introducing elements of Electronica and sampling to her music. Judith self-produced her debut album ‘Fire and sleep’ under Prof. Simon Zagorski-Thomas as part of her MA thesis and went on touring London’s Underground scene and England as a solo artist and with her six piece band ‘Judith Haustein & the Peanutbutterflies’.judithhaustein.cominstagram.com/judith_hausteinfacebook.com/judithhausteinyoutube.com/c/juwiththeredshoe



