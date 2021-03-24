Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
24/03/2021

Watch The Trailer For Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute On Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute releases globally on Netflix April 7.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.
Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.






