Anushka Jag Releases New Music Video For 'Hurricane'

Anushka Jag has been recognized internationally for using her voice to lead critical conversations on India’s leading news channel, NDTV, before branching out to her true passion of music, which has furthered her acclaim. Her original songs, such as “Angel of Music,” have led to her performing at landmark venues across L.A, Singapore, London and India, as well as working with some of the music industry’s most notable songwriters and producers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anushka Jag has released her incredible new music video for her single, “Hurricane.” This fiery pop banger is a sassy comeback to a guy who is coming on too strong, but is not prepared for the strength of Anushka’s “hurricane.”Blending sounds of old-world India and modern electronic soundscapes, she provides a catchy and accessible anthem that is sure to leave a pleasant earworm amongst listeners. Anushka’s hurricane comes to life in this vibrant music video where she incorporates the fun and sassy lyrics in a literal sense.Anushka Jag has been recognized internationally for using her voice to lead critical conversations on India’s leading news channel, NDTV, before branching out to her true passion of music, which has furthered her acclaim. Her original songs, such as “Angel of Music,” have led to her performing at landmark venues across L.A, Singapore, London and India, as well as working with some of the music industry’s most notable songwriters and producers.