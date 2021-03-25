Anushka Jag Releases New Music Video For 'Hurricane'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Anushka Jag has released her incredible new music video for her single, Hurricane. This fiery pop banger is a sassy comeback to a guy who is coming on too strong, but is not prepared for the strength of Anushkas hurricane.
Blending sounds of old-world India
and modern electronic soundscapes, she provides a catchy and accessible anthem that is sure to leave a pleasant earworm amongst listeners. Anushkas hurricane comes to life in this vibrant music video where she incorporates the fun and sassy lyrics in a literal sense.
Anushka Jag has been recognized internationally for using her voice to lead critical conversations on Indias leading news channel, NDTV, before branching out to her true passion of music, which has furthered her acclaim. Her original songs, such as Angel of Music, have led to her performing at landmark venues across L.A, Singapore, London and India, as well as working with some of the music industrys most notable songwriters and producers.