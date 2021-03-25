Anushka Jag Releases New Music Video For 'Hurricane'



Blending sounds of old-world



Anushka Jag has been recognized internationally for using her voice to lead critical conversations on Indias leading news channel, NDTV, before branching out to her true passion of music, which has furthered her acclaim. Her original songs, such as Angel of Music, have led to her performing at landmark venues across L.A, Singapore, London and India, as well as working with some of the music industrys most notable songwriters and producers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anushka Jag has released her incredible new music video for her single, Hurricane. This fiery pop banger is a sassy comeback to a guy who is coming on too strong, but is not prepared for the strength of Anushkas hurricane.Blending sounds of old-world India and modern electronic soundscapes, she provides a catchy and accessible anthem that is sure to leave a pleasant earworm amongst listeners. Anushkas hurricane comes to life in this vibrant music video where she incorporates the fun and sassy lyrics in a literal sense.Anushka Jag has been recognized internationally for using her voice to lead critical conversations on Indias leading news channel, NDTV, before branching out to her true passion of music, which has furthered her acclaim. Her original songs, such as Angel of Music, have led to her performing at landmark venues across L.A, Singapore, London and India, as well as working with some of the music industrys most notable songwriters and producers.



