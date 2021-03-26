Justin Moore To Release 'Straight Outta The Country' On April 23, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On Friday, April 23rd, multi-platinum selling country singer Justin Moore
will release an eight-track collection titled Straight Outta The Country (The Valory Music
Co.). Announced earlier today (3.26) on The Justin Moore
Podcast sponsored by Bobcat, the new music channels the Arkansas natives rural upbringing and signature honky tonk sound.
The title track We Didnt Have Much climbs into Top 30 at Country radio and sets the tone for the mix. She Aint Mine No More and Hearing Things are stamped with Moores southern drawl and traditional storytelling, and You Keep Getting Me Drunk showcases Moores incredible vocal range. Consecutive Days Alive is a rocking reflective ode to the past, while More Than Me is a tender love letter to Moores children. And, the title Straight Outta The Country is simply a small town anthem. Pre-order the full project and listen to She Aint Mine No More," plus an acoustic version of We Didnt Have Much, everywhere at Midnight ET.
Moore returns to the stage this weekend for a sold-out Billy Bobs Texas
show on Sat., Mar. 27, ahead of a worldwide ticketed live stream from The Barn in Nashville, TN on Sat., Apr. 17. Armed with nine No. 1 hits and three No. 1 albums, Moores set will include 90 minutes of chart-toppers mixed with new music performed live for the first time. Get tickets here: justinmooremusic.com/tour
Upcoming guests on Moores podcast include Travis
Tritt, Dillon Carmichael and more. Listen to The Justin Moore
Podcast sponsored by Bobcat, here: JustinMoore.lnk.to/PodcastPR
STRAIGHT OUTTA THE COUNTRY TRACKLIST:
1. Hearing Things (Rhett Akins, Kelly
Archer, Chris Stevens)
2. Consecutive Days Alive (Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell, Jeremy Stover)
3. We Didnt Have Much (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)
4. She Aint Mine No More (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover)
5. More Than Me (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)
6. Straight Outta The Country (Michael Hardy, Cam Montgomery, Josh Thompson)
7. You Keep Getting Me Drunk (Rhett Akins, Kelly
Archer, Paul DiGiovanni)
8. We Didnt Have Much - Acoustic (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)
JUSTIN MOORE ON TOUR:
Sat., Mar. 27 | Billy Bobs | Fort Worth, TX
Thurs., Apr. 8 | Casper
Events Center | Casper, WY
Fri., Apr. 9 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | Rapid City, SD
Sat., Apr. 10 | Sanford Pentagon | Sioux Falls, SD
Sat., Apr. 17 | Justin Moore, Livestream From The Barn
Sat., May 1 | Richmond Harley-Davidson | Ashland, VA
Sat., May 29 | Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, CO
Sat., Jun. 5 | Flannagans | Columbus, OH
Sun., Jun. 20 | Country Summer Music
Festival 2021 | Santa
Rosa, CA
Fri., Jun. 25 | Morgan
County Fair | Martinsville, IN
Thurs., Jul. 8 | Buchanan County Fair | Independence, IA
Fri., Jul. 9 | Country Concert | Fort Loramie, OH
Sat., Jul. 10 | Wenonah Park | Bay City, MI
Thurs., Jul. 15 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE
Fri., Jul. 16 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE
Sat., Jul. 17 | Carrington Pavilion | Danville, VA
Fri., Jul. 23 | Sunset Station Hotel & Casino | Henderson, NV
Sat., Jul. 31 | Seacliff Park | Leamington, ON, Canada
Thurs., Aug. 5 | Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds | Little
Valley, NY
Fri., Aug. 6 | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom | Hampton Beach, NH
Sat., Aug. 7 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA
Thurs., Aug. 12 | Mechanics Bank Arena
| Bakersfield, CA
Fri., Aug. 13 | Ironstone Amphitheatre | Murphys, CA
Sat., Aug. 14 I Toyota Arena
I Ontario, CA
Fri., Aug. 27 | Citadel Country Spirit
| Glenmoore, PA
Sat., Aug. 28 | Toyota Park | Bridgeview, IL
Mon., Aug. 30 | New York State
Fairgrounds | Syracuse, NY
Thurs., Sept. 2 | Stark County Fairgrounds | Canton, OH
Sat., Sept. 4 | Walworth County Fair | Elkhorn, WI
Sun., Sept. 5 | Arts, Beats & Eats Festival | Royal Oak, MI
Sat., Sept. 11 | Harrahs Council Bluffs | Council Bluffs, IA
Thurs., Sept. 16 | Centennial Terrace | Sylvania, OH
Fri., Sept. 17 | Allegan County Fairgrounds | Allegan, MI
Sat., Sept. 18 | Wild Things Park | Washington, PA
Thurs., Sep. 23 | Bismarck Event Center | Bismarck, ND
Fri., Sep. 24 | State
Theatre | Minneapolis, MN
Sat., Sep. 25 | Alliant Energy
PowerHouse | Cedar Rapids, IA
Fri., Oct. 1 | Appalachian Wireless Arena
| Pikeville, KY
Sat., Oct. 2 | Hanahan Amphitheater | Hanahan, SC
Sat., Oct. 9 | Rockin A Arena
| Palmyra, MO
Thurs., Oct. 21 | Cobb Energy
Centre | Atlanta, GA
Sat., Nov. 6 | Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel | Laughlin, NV
Thur., Nov 11I The St. Augustine Amphitheatre I St. Augustine, FL
Sat., Nov. 13 | Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino | Lake Charles, LA
*dates are subject to change due to local conditions