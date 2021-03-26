Justin Moore To Release 'Straight Outta The Country' On April 23, 2021





*dates are subject to change due to local conditions New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, April 23rd, multi-platinum selling country singer Justin Moore will release an eight-track collection titled Straight Outta The Country (The Valory Music Co.). Announced earlier today (3.26) on The Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat, the new music channels the Arkansas natives rural upbringing and signature honky tonk sound.The title track We Didnt Have Much climbs into Top 30 at Country radio and sets the tone for the mix. She Aint Mine No More and Hearing Things are stamped with Moores southern drawl and traditional storytelling, and You Keep Getting Me Drunk showcases Moores incredible vocal range. Consecutive Days Alive is a rocking reflective ode to the past, while More Than Me is a tender love letter to Moores children. And, the title Straight Outta The Country is simply a small town anthem. Pre-order the full project and listen to She Aint Mine No More," plus an acoustic version of We Didnt Have Much, everywhere at Midnight ET.Moore returns to the stage this weekend for a sold-out Billy Bobs Texas show on Sat., Mar. 27, ahead of a worldwide ticketed live stream from The Barn in Nashville, TN on Sat., Apr. 17. Armed with nine No. 1 hits and three No. 1 albums, Moores set will include 90 minutes of chart-toppers mixed with new music performed live for the first time. Get tickets here: justinmooremusic.com/tourUpcoming guests on Moores podcast include Travis Tritt, Dillon Carmichael and more. Listen to The Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat, here: JustinMoore.lnk.to/PodcastPRSTRAIGHT OUTTA THE COUNTRY TRACKLIST:1. Hearing Things (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Chris Stevens)2. Consecutive Days Alive (Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell, Jeremy Stover)3. We Didnt Have Much (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)4. She Aint Mine No More (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover)5. More Than Me (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)6. Straight Outta The Country (Michael Hardy, Cam Montgomery, Josh Thompson)7. You Keep Getting Me Drunk (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Paul DiGiovanni)8. We Didnt Have Much - Acoustic (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)JUSTIN MOORE ON TOUR:Sat., Mar. 27 | Billy Bobs | Fort Worth, TXThurs., Apr. 8 | Casper Events Center | Casper, WYFri., Apr. 9 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | Rapid City, SDSat., Apr. 10 | Sanford Pentagon | Sioux Falls, SDSat., Apr. 17 | Justin Moore, Livestream From The BarnSat., May 1 | Richmond Harley-Davidson | Ashland, VASat., May 29 | Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, COSat., Jun. 5 | Flannagans | Columbus, OHSun., Jun. 20 | Country Summer Music Festival 2021 | Santa Rosa, CAFri., Jun. 25 | Morgan County Fair | Martinsville, INThurs., Jul. 8 | Buchanan County Fair | Independence, IAFri., Jul. 9 | Country Concert | Fort Loramie, OHSat., Jul. 10 | Wenonah Park | Bay City, MIThurs., Jul. 15 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DEFri., Jul. 16 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DESat., Jul. 17 | Carrington Pavilion | Danville, VAFri., Jul. 23 | Sunset Station Hotel & Casino | Henderson, NVSat., Jul. 31 | Seacliff Park | Leamington, ON, CanadaThurs., Aug. 5 | Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds | Little Valley, NYFri., Aug. 6 | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom | Hampton Beach, NHSat., Aug. 7 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MAThurs., Aug. 12 | Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, CAFri., Aug. 13 | Ironstone Amphitheatre | Murphys, CASat., Aug. 14 I Toyota Arena I Ontario, CAFri., Aug. 27 | Citadel Country Spirit | Glenmoore, PASat., Aug. 28 | Toyota Park | Bridgeview, ILMon., Aug. 30 | New York State Fairgrounds | Syracuse, NYThurs., Sept. 2 | Stark County Fairgrounds | Canton, OHSat., Sept. 4 | Walworth County Fair | Elkhorn, WISun., Sept. 5 | Arts, Beats & Eats Festival | Royal Oak, MISat., Sept. 11 | Harrahs Council Bluffs | Council Bluffs, IAThurs., Sept. 16 | Centennial Terrace | Sylvania, OHFri., Sept. 17 | Allegan County Fairgrounds | Allegan, MISat., Sept. 18 | Wild Things Park | Washington, PAThurs., Sep. 23 | Bismarck Event Center | Bismarck, NDFri., Sep. 24 | State Theatre | Minneapolis, MNSat., Sep. 25 | Alliant Energy PowerHouse | Cedar Rapids, IAFri., Oct. 1 | Appalachian Wireless Arena | Pikeville, KYSat., Oct. 2 | Hanahan Amphitheater | Hanahan, SCSat., Oct. 9 | Rockin A Arena | Palmyra, MOThurs., Oct. 21 | Cobb Energy Centre | Atlanta, GASat., Nov. 6 | Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel | Laughlin, NVThur., Nov 11I The St. Augustine Amphitheatre I St. Augustine, FLSat., Nov. 13 | Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino | Lake Charles, LA*dates are subject to change due to local conditions



