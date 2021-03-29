'Battle Scars' Brings Out Nathalie's Beautiful, Dulcet Voice To A Global Audience This Pandemic













Find out more about this rising star by checking out her Website. Sign up for her mailing list and get a free download of Battle Scars! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nathalies Journey In The Music World Nathalie Miranda, a London-based singer is a bit of a serial hit-maker. Songs such as Poltergeist, Catch-22 and now Battle Scars are testament to her songwriting ability. Nathalie shares, Ive always loved singing. But, I was really shy when I was young, so it took a really long time for me to get a hold of my fears when I had to sing in public! I finally did so when I was 15, and that changed everything for me. I knew that music was the only thing for me and that I would do everything I could to make it a reality. She slowly created her own brand Nathalie Miranda! Her style is retro combined with modern production techniques. She is very inspired by blues and soul music. Thats how Nathalie found her niche! Battle Scars  Reality, Empowerment & StrengthBefore Battle Scars, Nathalie Miranda released Catch-22, which was about a woman who was caught in limbo and who was unsure about what to do. However, Battle Scars is the opposite! This song brings in elements of empowerment, strength, the ability to move on, and everything positive towards growth. The woman in this song knows what she wants; she is a powerful woman and Nathalie conveys this through the lead vocal. Nathalie recalls, While creating the Battle Scars, the vocals were more representative of a live performance. The breakdown with the guitar and vocal in the middle was pretty much a jam session! I am excited to see how people respond to it, but nervous at the same time!SuccessSuccess is a strange word, Nathalie explains. My perception of success is when you can do what you love and make a living out of it. Fame is just a by-product of the process, and I certainly dont consider myself famous at least not just yet! I work 24/7 at improving my vocal skills, networking, creating music and these are just a few of the things on my list. As long as I know that I gave my all, I wont look back one day and say that I couldve tried harder.She firmly believes that it is really important to work with people that understand your vision musically. She notes the importance of believing in yourself and creating music that you want to create. She specifically mentions, I have been very lucky to have worked with the same team for all of my releases. Do not let anyone turn you into something you are not. Its ok to be different. Concentrate on writing as much as you can with different people until you find those networks you want to work with. But above all, never give up.Find out more about this rising star by checking out her Website. Sign up for her mailing list and get a free download of Battle Scars!



