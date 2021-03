Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist

In addition to the previously-released singles “Headshot” featuring



21. “None of Your Love” (Bonus) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just days before he drops his sophomore album Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay has unveiled the tracklist.In addition to the previously-released singles “Headshot” featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign and “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK, the 21-track set features appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Tyga, and Toosii.Along with the tracklist, he has unveiled a trailer narrated by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who encourages the South Bronx rapper to be great.“I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great,” Tjay told his fans. “Even when shit tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!”The album follows his 2019 debut True 2 Myself. “I’m happy for it. There’s nothing I would change about it,” he told Apple Music. “I’m just ready for it. Ready for that moment. Ready for everything that’s about to come.”Destined 2 Win arrives April 2.Destined 2 Win Tracklist:1. “Destined 2 Win”2. “Born 2 Be Great”3. “Calling My Phone” feat. 6LACK4. “What You Wanna Do”5. “Hood Rich”6. “Oh Well”7. “Headshot” feat. Polo G and Fivio Foreign8. “Gang Gang”9. “Go Crazy”10. “Irregular Love”11. “Move” feat. Saweetie and Tyga12. “Slow Down”13. “Love Hurts” feat. Toosii14. “Run It Up” feat. Offset and Moneybagg Yo15. “Part of the Plan”16. “No Cap”17. “Life Changed”18. “Nuf Said”19. “Losses” (Bonus)20. “Move On” (Bonus)21. “None of Your Love” (Bonus)