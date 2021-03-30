Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist



In addition to the previously-released singles Headshot featuring



Along with the tracklist, he has unveiled a trailer narrated by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who encourages the South Bronx rapper to be great.

I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great, Tjay told his fans. Even when shit tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!



The album follows his 2019 debut True 2 Myself. Im happy for it. Theres nothing I would change about it, he told Apple Music. Im just ready for it. Ready for that moment. Ready for everything thats about to come.

Destined 2 Win arrives April 2.



Destined 2 Win Tracklist:

1. Destined 2 Win

2. Born 2 Be Great

3. Calling My Phone feat. 6LACK

4. What You Wanna Do

5. Hood Rich

6. Oh Well

7. Headshot feat.

8. Gang Gang

9. Go Crazy

10. Irregular Love

11. Move feat.

12. Slow Down

13. Love Hurts feat. Toosii

14. Run It Up feat.

15. Part of the Plan

16. No Cap

17. Life Changed

18. Nuf Said

19. Losses (Bonus)

20. Move On (Bonus)

21. None of Your Love (Bonus) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just days before he drops his sophomore album Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay has unveiled the tracklist.In addition to the previously-released singles Headshot featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign and Calling My Phone with 6LACK, the 21-track set features appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Tyga, and Toosii.Along with the tracklist, he has unveiled a trailer narrated by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who encourages the South Bronx rapper to be great.I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great, Tjay told his fans. Even when shit tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!The album follows his 2019 debut True 2 Myself. Im happy for it. Theres nothing I would change about it, he told Apple Music. Im just ready for it. Ready for that moment. Ready for everything thats about to come.Destined 2 Win arrives April 2.Destined 2 Win Tracklist:1. Destined 2 Win2. Born 2 Be Great3. Calling My Phone feat. 6LACK4. What You Wanna Do5. Hood Rich6. Oh Well7. Headshot feat. Polo G and Fivio Foreign8. Gang Gang9. Go Crazy10. Irregular Love11. Move feat. Saweetie and Tyga12. Slow Down13. Love Hurts feat. Toosii14. Run It Up feat. Offset and Moneybagg Yo15. Part of the Plan16. No Cap17. Life Changed18. Nuf Said19. Losses (Bonus)20. Move On (Bonus)21. None of Your Love (Bonus)



