RnB 30/03/2021

Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just days before he drops his sophomore album Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay has unveiled the tracklist.
In addition to the previously-released singles Headshot featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign and Calling My Phone with 6LACK, the 21-track set features appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Tyga, and Toosii.

Along with the tracklist, he has unveiled a trailer narrated by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who encourages the South Bronx rapper to be great.
I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great, Tjay told his fans. Even when shit tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!

The album follows his 2019 debut True 2 Myself. Im happy for it. Theres nothing I would change about it, he told Apple Music. Im just ready for it. Ready for that moment. Ready for everything thats about to come.
Destined 2 Win arrives April 2.

Destined 2 Win Tracklist:
1. Destined 2 Win
2. Born 2 Be Great
3. Calling My Phone feat. 6LACK
4. What You Wanna Do
5. Hood Rich
6. Oh Well
7. Headshot feat. Polo G and Fivio Foreign
8. Gang Gang
9. Go Crazy
10. Irregular Love
11. Move feat. Saweetie and Tyga
12. Slow Down
13. Love Hurts feat. Toosii
14. Run It Up feat. Offset and Moneybagg Yo
15. Part of the Plan
16. No Cap
17. Life Changed
18. Nuf Said
19. Losses (Bonus)
20. Move On (Bonus)
21. None of Your Love (Bonus)






