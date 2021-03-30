Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Just days before he drops his sophomore album Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay
has unveiled the tracklist.
In addition to the previously-released singles Headshot featuring Polo G
and Fivio Foreign and Calling My Phone with 6LACK, the 21-track set features appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Tyga, and Toosii.
Along with the tracklist, he has unveiled a trailer narrated by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who encourages the South Bronx rapper to be great.
I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great, Tjay told his fans. Even when shit tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!
The album follows his 2019 debut True 2 Myself. Im happy for it. Theres nothing I would change about it, he told Apple Music. Im just ready for it. Ready for that moment. Ready for everything thats about to come.
Destined 2 Win arrives April 2.
Destined 2 Win Tracklist:
1. Destined 2 Win
2. Born 2 Be Great
3. Calling My Phone feat. 6LACK
4. What You Wanna Do
5. Hood Rich
6. Oh Well
7. Headshot feat. Polo G
and Fivio Foreign
8. Gang Gang
9. Go Crazy
10. Irregular Love
11. Move feat. Saweetie
and Tyga
12. Slow Down
13. Love Hurts feat. Toosii
14. Run It Up feat. Offset
and Moneybagg Yo
15. Part of the Plan
16. No Cap
17. Life Changed
18. Nuf Said
19. Losses (Bonus)
20. Move On (Bonus)
21. None of Your Love (Bonus)