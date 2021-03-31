Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 31/03/2021

No-No Boy On "The Best God Damn Band In Wyoming," The George Igawa Orchestra

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) No-No Boy, aka musician-scholar Julian Saporiti, is out now with the video for "The Best God Damn Band in Wyoming," a bright, catchy guitar homage to the little-known George Igawa Orchestra, a big band formed inside a Japanese-American internment camp during WWII.

No-No Boy's upcoming album, '1975,' out this Friday 4/2, delves into the musical histories of the Saigon rock 'n' roll teenagers, Filipino cruise ship bands, punk rockers, and church choirs in Chinatowns that neither music history nor American history teach about.

Here's what No-No Boy had to say about the new song and how it relates to the current fight for justice and representation in the AAPI community:

An all Asian American big band who formed in a Wyoming concentration camp during WWII - how could I not be captivated by that story?

I went to a jazz college, studied jazz history, and never learned about ANY musicians who looked like me. It was only after I moved to Wyoming and saw this photograph of the George Igawa Orchestra that I realized, as an Asian American musician, I am part of a rich lineage.

A decade later, I have this pile of songs illuminating a diverse array of Asian American and immigrant stories which sadly, seem more relevant now than ever and it all started with the "The Best God Damn Band in Wyoming."

This band would hit the road to play school proms and town dances only to go back behind barbed wire after the gig. And Igawa himself should be taught about as a musical pioneer who fused Japanese instruments and music with his big band. To play music at all during a situation like the Japanese American Incarceration was astounding and I'm happy that through this little tune a few more people will know about this band.

Who knows, maybe their story can be a gateway into understanding the complex, diverse and rich history of Asian Americans. The George Igawa Orchestra deserves a novel or a movie, but at least, now, they have a song.






Most read news of the week
Moby Announces New Album Reprise Out May 28; Featuring Kris Kristofferson, Gregory Porter + Amythyst Kiah, Skylar Grey, Mark Lanegan And More
MOD SUN Signs Long Term Record And Publishing Deal With Big Noise Music Group
Music Got Me Here Screening Free For Brain Injury Awareness Month
Snypa & Lil Duke Dominate The Throne In New Music Video "No Kizzy"
The French Revolutions Continue: Elvis Costello's 'La Face De Pendule A Coucou' Released March 26th, 2021: Six Francophone Versions Of 'Hey Clockface' Songs
Crack The Sky Singer/Multi-Instrumentalist John Palumbo Tells Tales From Tinsel Town On 5th Solo Album "Hollywood Blvd," Due Out May 21
Maddie & Tae's Brand-New Song "Woman You Got" Out Now
Alessia Ciccone & Dj Claudio Ciccone Bros. Vita Mia Dedicated To Napoli & Diego Armando Maradona
Benny Blanco's New Album "Friends Keep Secrets 2" Out Now


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0077100 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024631023406982 secs