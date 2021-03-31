Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 31/03/2021

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Got My Mind Set On You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a high-energy cover of "Got My Mind Set On You" by George Harrison.

The Beatles member released his cover of James Ray's originally titled song "I've Got My Mind Set on You" in 1987 as part of his 11th studio album, Cloud Nine. It became his third and last solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

This isn't her first time covering a song performed by The Beatles (or any one of its members). She performed "Oh! Darling" from their 1969 album Abbey Road on a stop during her 2012 Stronger Tour.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.






