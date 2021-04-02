Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 02/04/2021

Hotkey - Space Cowboy Returns

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HotKey are London based producers and DJs, performing across the UK & Europe.
With releases such as Let The Music, Paradise Garage EP, Dont You Think, Free, Dont you Think (Ft Jackie Marie) plus many more.
The duo's style of house is full of strong vocals, powerful pianos and hard hitting beats, that instantly makes you feel good and gives you that 'get up on the dance floor' feeling.
"Space Cowboy Returns "Taking inspiration from the track we all know and love this percussive track with lots of piano melody will bring out the summer for everyone.

