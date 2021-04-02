One Year On From Andrea Bocelli's Record-breaking Music For Hope Livestream, His Breathtaking Performance At Milan Cathedral Has Now Reached Over 42 Million Viewers Around The World

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
As silence fell over the Piazza Duomo at sunset, 3 million viewers around the world watched as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli
marked a poignant Easter Sunday like no other, presenting a 30-minute programme of songs, accompanied by a solo organist.
One year on, Andreas now record-breaking Music For Hope livestream concert, hosted by YouTube on 12th April 2020, has reached over 42 million viewers around the world. On its original broadcast, the livestream achieved 3 million peak concurrent viewers, making it one of the biggest musical live stream performances of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history.
The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours. Prior to the start of the stream over a million viewers were present in the virtual waiting room, in anticipation of the performance.
Andreas extraordinary performance has since been covered in more than 100 countries worldwide and continues to trend globally across YouTube and social media platforms. It reached #1 Trending on YouTube across U.S., U.K., Italy, Canada and throughout Latin America, including Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panamá, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, Nicaragua and Brazil.
Following on from the success of his latest album Believe, which landed at No.3 in the UK Official Albums Chart in December, and the Believe In Christmas livestream, Andrea presents a new deluxe edition including five new acoustic arrangements of tracks from the album. The album will be available to buy and download digitally from 2nd April 2021.
Believe (Deluxe Edition) - Tracklist
YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE
FRATELLO SOLE SORELLA LUNA (DOLCE È SENTIRE)
HALLELUJAH
PIANISSIMO duet with Cecilia Bartoli
AMAZING GRACE duet with Alison Krauss
PREGHIERA (ALLA MENTE CONFUSA)
GRATIA PLENA (from the movie Fatima)
CANTIQUE DE JEAN RACINE
INNO SUSSURATO
OH, MADRE BENEDETTA! (ADAGIO DI ALBINONI)
I BELIEVE duet with Cecilia Bartoli
AVE MARIA
ANGELE DEI
AGNUS DEI
MUI GRANDES NOIT E DIA
MIRA IL TUO POPOLO
AMAZING GRACE (solo version)
NEW TRACKS
YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE (ACOUSTIC)
HALLELUJAH (ACOUSTIC)
PIANISSIMO (ACOUSTIC)
AMAZING GRACE (ACOUSTIC)
I BELIEVE (ACOUSTIC).