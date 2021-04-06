Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 06/04/2021

Chrissy Metz Rolls Out New Single 'Girl Go'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning actress and EMI Records Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz releases new song Girl Go today. Written by Metz with Dan Fernandez, Faren Rachels and Lainey Wilson, Girl Go stems from Metzs appreciation in her own lifes story of receiving that extra little nudge of encouragement to go out and chase her dreams.

Girl Go was inspired by the beginning of my journey from Gainesville, Fla. to Los Angeles and just needing somebody to believe in me and to say go  go and do it, be bold, be brave, be courageous, recalls Metz. I remember being that bright-eyed, very eager, excited girl to pursue her dreams and this really encapsulates that moment.

Girl Go is the latest track from Metz who spent much of 2020 writing and recording in Nashville, Tenn. working towards her first full music project. Metz can be found in the current issue of Garden & Gun magazine discussing her childhood in the south and discovering her love of music and singing. While an award-winning actress well-known for her role as Kate Pearson on NBCs This Is Us, Metz has always called music her first love. Additional music from the star includes Talking To God, Actress, Feel Good, plus a recent Feel Good Dave Audé remix.






