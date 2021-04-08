Zouk Group Announces Zedd As Inaugural Resident DJ At Resorts World Las Vegas





Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist, DJ and producer Zedd will headline Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas's newest day and nightlife experiences opening this summer at the city's most anticipated resort. At the first resort to be built on the Strip in more than a decade, Zedd's inaugural residency will be the first of an exciting group of talent to grace Resorts World Las Vegas's stages.Zedd's multi-year residency will include performances at Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub, the first venues to open in the United States from Zouk Group, Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company that has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years."Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world," said Zedd. "I couldn't be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group.""After several iconic performances at Zouk Group venues over the last decade, we are proud to now partner with Zedd and continue our longstanding relationship with him," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "To provide such a visionary in the music industry with a brand-new stage at the Strip's newest resort is truly an honor, and guests can expect an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set."Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort.Performance dates and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter, and Zedd on Instagram, Facebook or TwitterMulti-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA 2x platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 950 million streams), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 4.2 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd his second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 3.5 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance."



