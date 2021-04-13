Years & Years Release The Video For New Single 'Starstruck'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Years & Years have today released the video for brand new single "Starstruck," which was directed by Fred Rowson and choreographed by Sherrie Silver
(responsible for Childish Gambinos This Is America). Its the first new Years & Years
music since 2018s much-loved second album Palo Santo, and follows hot on the heels of Olly Alexanders leading role in Channel 4/HBOs huge show, Its A Sin; which has broken all records on All 4 since its premiere in January, with over 18 million views to date (the platforms biggest ever instant box-set) and an incredible reception from fans and critics alike.
Olly Alexanders superstar-status graces new heights on Starstruck, an irresistible, instant-classic Years & Years
anthem about human connection (and the cosmos). Starstruck, says Olly, came together one night at a studio in the countryside outside of London. I couldnt remember the last time Id seen so many stars, you get used to them not being there when you live in the city. Since weve all had to stop, all Ive wanted to do is go out and dance. So Ive been putting all that pent up energy into the music. Starstruck is about the rush you get when youre with somebody youre really into, its about holding onto a good feeling and not letting it go. Like most of us Ive spent the past year at home, and I wanted to create something super positive and fun for people (and myself) to bop along too. Whatever
were doing or wherever we are in life, I think we all deserve three minutes of interstellar ecstasy.
As Years & Years, Olly Alexander
has become one of the worlds most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, sold-out numerous global tours, and played triumphant homecoming shows at Londons O2 and Wembley Arena. Along the way, Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community. This has been marked by a number of standout moments, ranging from Alexander's defiant speech at Glastonbury in 2016 in the wake of events in Orlando to his BBC Documentary Olly Alexander: Growing Up Gay, plus the dizzyingly creative world around 'Palo Santo' (a record that arrived with an ambitious short film starring Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw). Ever since multi-platinum-selling debut album Communion in 2015, Years & Years influence has been growing in plain sight; today, Ollys impact in a show like Its A Sin resonates deeper still (following the shows broadcast, the Terrence Higgins Trust
reports that there has been a four-fold increase in HIV Testing Week stats from previous years).
Currently hard at work on more music to follow Starstruck, Years & Years
push boundaries by challenging notions of identity and sexuality in a way that is new to pop music - and totally Olly Alexanders own.