Mick Jagger Unveils Surprise New Song 'Eazy Sleazy' With Dave Grohl On Youtube

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Mick Jagger today unveils an exciting surprise for his fans worldwide in the form of the instant release of a track titled "Eazy Sleazy." The hard-rocking tune written by Mick in lockdown features Jagger on vocals & guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters
main man Dave Grohl providing his signature powerhouse drums, guitar and bass too.
The infectious 'Eazy Sleazy' is every inch a song of our times, full of caged energy, a rock 'n' roll attitude and tongue in cheek, satirical messaging. MJ muses about the life we've all been living with deliciously dark sardonic humour. He reflects on a world of zoom calls, home in these prison walls, poncey books, fake applause and too much TV. With optimism and change in sight he looks forward to the world beyond lockdown and the garden of earthly delights that lies beyond.
A performance video clip for 'Eazy Sleazy' will be unveiled simultaneously on April 13 featuring Jagger at home & Grohl in the Foo Fighters
studio.
"Eazy Sleazy" - Mick Jagger
with Dave Grohl, produced by Matt Clifford, is available via YouTube and social platforms.
Mick commented Its a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy
Dave commented Its hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. Its beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldnt get any crazier......and its the song of the summer, without a doubt!!