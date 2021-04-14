Mick Jagger Unveils Surprise New Song 'Eazy Sleazy' With Dave Grohl On Youtube





Dave commented  Its hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. Its beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldnt get any crazier......and its the song of the summer, without a doubt!! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mick Jagger today unveils an exciting surprise for his fans worldwide in the form of the instant release of a track titled "Eazy Sleazy." The hard-rocking tune written by Mick in lockdown features Jagger on vocals & guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl providing his signature powerhouse drums, guitar and bass too.The infectious 'Eazy Sleazy' is every inch a song of our times, full of caged energy, a rock 'n' roll attitude and tongue in cheek, satirical messaging. MJ muses about the life we've all been living with deliciously dark sardonic humour. He reflects on a world of zoom calls, home in these prison walls, poncey books, fake applause and too much TV. With optimism and change in sight he looks forward to the world beyond lockdown and the garden of earthly delights that lies beyond.A performance video clip for 'Eazy Sleazy' will be unveiled simultaneously on April 13 featuring Jagger at home & Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio."Eazy Sleazy" - Mick Jagger with Dave Grohl, produced by Matt Clifford, is available via YouTube and social platforms.Mick commented  Its a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. - hope you all enjoy Eazy SleazyDave commented  Its hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. Its beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldnt get any crazier......and its the song of the summer, without a doubt!!



