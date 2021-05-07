The Artistry Of Frank Sinatra Continues: 'Rarities Volume 3' Goes Digital Today





For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A collection of tracks from one of popular culture's most captivating singers goes digital today with the release of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 3 from Frank Sinatra Enterprises and UMe. Featuring 15 Reprise tracks, all making their digital debut, the collection follows Volume 1, released December 2020 in honor of Frank Sinatra's birthday, and Volume 2, released in February 2021 for Valentine's Day. Continuing the 60th-anniversary celebration of "The Chairman of the Board" founding Reprise Records with rarities available via all digital streaming platforms, Volume 3 presents recordings that showcase the sublime vocal stylings of Frank Sinatra. Available now, the third of five volumes of rarities features non-LP singles, alternate versions and bonus tracks from previous box sets. Also available now via all digital streaming platforms: Frank Sinatra: Rarities Volume 1, and Frank Sinatra: Rarities Volume 2.Volume 3 features "The Game Is Over," written by John Denver and arranged by Don Costa; it was recorded November 2, 1970, Sinatra's last session before he "retired" in 1971. After Ol' Blue Eyes was back he occasionally returned to the studio and two rarities from sessions recorded February 5, 1976 are piano-only versions of "Empty Tables" and "Send In The Clowns." Both tracks feature Frank Sinatra's long-time pianist Bill Miller. Frank hired Bill in 1951 and, with the exception of a few years, Bill was with Frank until the end of his life. In fact, no other musician worked so closely and for so long with Frank Sinatra than Bill Miller.Also with disco blazing up the charts in the late 1970s, Frank Sinatra recorded two songs in 1977 with disco-inspired arrangements by Joe Beck. These tracks, "Night and Day" and "All or Nothing At All" - both from February 16, 1977 - were Frank Sinatra's only foray into the disco craze.Hailed by The New York Times for an "extraordinary voice [that] elevated popular song into an art," Sinatra realized a long-time dream by forming his own record label, Reprise, in 1960. At the time Sinatra's business model was highly innovative in the recording industry; the very first of its kind, he pioneered the concept of having artists create and control their recordings.Throughout the years, artists including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Nancy Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Green Day and Michael Bublé, among others, have recorded albums for Reprise.Siriusly Sinatra (SiriusXM Ch. 71) will air part three of an exclusive 'Sinatra: Reprise Rarities' special in May.FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 3:The Last Dance - December 21, 1960The Second Time Around - December 21, 1960Moment to Moment - October 21, 1965In the Shadow of the Moon - March 25, 1969 The Game Is Over - November 2, 1970The Hurt Doesn't Go Away - June 5, 1973Walk Away - June 22, 1973Empty Tables - May 7, 1974Empty Tables - piano only - February 5, 1976Send In The Clowns - piano only/spoken intro - February 5, 1976Like A Sad Song - September 27, 1976Dry Your Eyes - September 27, 1976Everybody Ought To Be In Love - February 16, 1977Night and Day - February 16, 1977All or Nothing At All - February 16, 1977Additional digital rarities available now:FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 1:In the Blue of Evening - March 21, 1961As You Desire Me - November 20, 1961Don't Take Your Love From Me - November 21, 1961Name It and It's Yours - November 22, 1961Come Waltz with Me - January 17, 1962Everybody's Twistin' - February 27, 1962I Left My Heart in San Francisco - August 27, 1962You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me - February 21, 1963Come Fly with Me - October 11, 1965I'll Never Smile Again - October 11, 1965Younger Than Springtime - September 20, 1967 Everything Happens To Me - September 24, 1974Just As Though You Were Here - September 24, 1974FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 2:Tina - December 21, 1960Since Marie Has Left Paree - July 17, 1964Blue Lace - November 11, 1968Star! - November 11, 1968Lady Day - August 25, 1969I Love My Wife - November 12, 1976Nancy - March 9, 1977Emily - March 9, 1977 Linda - March 14, 1977Sweet Lorraine - March 14, 1977 Barbara - March 14, 1977It's Sunday - February 28, 1983The Girls I've Never Kissed - October 30, 1986Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. The three-time Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.



