The Artistry Of Frank Sinatra Continues: 'Rarities Volume 3' Goes Digital Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
A collection of tracks from one of popular culture's most captivating singers goes digital today with the release of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 3 from Frank Sinatra
Enterprises and UMe. Featuring 15 Reprise tracks, all making their digital debut, the collection follows Volume 1, released December 2020 in honor of Frank Sinatra's birthday, and Volume 2, released in February 2021 for Valentine's Day. Continuing the 60th-anniversary celebration of "The Chairman of the Board" founding Reprise Records with rarities available via all digital streaming platforms, Volume 3 presents recordings that showcase the sublime vocal stylings of Frank Sinatra. Available now, the third of five volumes of rarities features non-LP singles, alternate versions and bonus tracks from previous box sets. Also available now via all digital streaming platforms: Frank Sinatra: Rarities Volume 1, and Frank Sinatra: Rarities Volume 2.
Volume 3 features "The Game Is Over," written by John Denver
and arranged by Don Costa; it was recorded November 2, 1970, Sinatra's last session before he "retired" in 1971. After Ol' Blue Eyes was back he occasionally returned to the studio and two rarities from sessions recorded February 5, 1976 are piano-only versions of "Empty Tables" and "Send In The Clowns." Both tracks feature Frank Sinatra's long-time pianist Bill Miller. Frank hired Bill in 1951 and, with the exception of a few years, Bill was with Frank until the end of his life. In fact, no other musician worked so closely and for so long with Frank Sinatra
than Bill Miller.
Also with disco blazing up the charts in the late 1970s, Frank Sinatra
recorded two songs in 1977 with disco-inspired arrangements by Joe Beck. These tracks, "Night and Day" and "All or Nothing At All" - both from February 16, 1977 - were Frank Sinatra's only foray into the disco craze.
Hailed by The New York Times for an "extraordinary voice [that] elevated popular song into an art," Sinatra realized a long-time dream by forming his own record label, Reprise, in 1960. At the time Sinatra's business model was highly innovative in the recording industry; the very first of its kind, he pioneered the concept of having artists create and control their recordings.
Throughout the years, artists including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Nancy Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Green Day
and Michael Bublé, among others, have recorded albums for Reprise.
Siriusly Sinatra (SiriusXM Ch. 71) will air part three of an exclusive 'Sinatra: Reprise Rarities' special in May.
FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 3:
The Last Dance - December 21, 1960
The Second Time Around - December 21, 1960
Moment to Moment - October 21, 1965
In the Shadow of the Moon - March 25, 1969
The Game
Is Over - November 2, 1970
The Hurt Doesn't Go Away - June 5, 1973
Walk Away - June 22, 1973
Empty Tables - May 7, 1974
Empty Tables - piano only - February 5, 1976
Send In The Clowns - piano only/spoken intro - February 5, 1976
Like A Sad Song - September
27, 1976
Dry Your Eyes - September
27, 1976
Everybody Ought To Be In Love - February 16, 1977
Night and Day - February 16, 1977
All or Nothing At All - February 16, 1977
Additional digital rarities available now:
FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 1:
In the Blue of Evening - March 21, 1961
As You Desire Me - November 20, 1961
Don't Take Your Love From Me - November 21, 1961
Name It and It's Yours - November 22, 1961
Come Waltz with Me - January 17, 1962
Everybody's Twistin' - February 27, 1962
I Left My Heart
in San Francisco - August 27, 1962
You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me - February 21, 1963
Come Fly with Me - October 11, 1965
I'll Never Smile Again - October 11, 1965
Younger Than Springtime - September
20, 1967
Everything
Happens To Me - September
24, 1974
Just As Though You Were Here - September
24, 1974
FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 2:
Tina - December 21, 1960
Since Marie Has Left Paree - July 17, 1964
Blue Lace - November 11, 1968
Star! - November 11, 1968
Lady Day - August 25, 1969
I Love My Wife - November 12, 1976
Nancy - March 9, 1977
Emily - March 9, 1977
Linda
- March 14, 1977
Sweet Lorraine
- March 14, 1977
Barbara
- March 14, 1977
It's Sunday - February 28, 1983
The Girls I've Never Kissed - October 30, 1986
Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra
performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry
Association of America. The three-time Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.
Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National
Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
Frank Sinatra
demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.
For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.