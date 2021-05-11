Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 11/05/2021

Sony Music Publishing Wins Publisher Of The Year At BMI's 2021 Pop Awards

Sony Music Publishing Wins Publisher Of The Year At BMI's 2021 Pop Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, BMI revealed the winners for its 2021 Pop Awards and Sony Music Publishing songwriters earned incredible success, taking home top honors for their work on many of the past year's most-performed songs.

Sony Music Publishing accepted BMI's Publisher of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year, maintaining its leading position with a total of 24 top-performing songs. The award was accepted virtually by Sony Music Publishing's Chairman and CEO Jon Platt, along with Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston, SVP Creative Ian Holder, and SVP Creative Jennifer Knoepfle.

From powerhouse hits such as "I Hope" and "Rain On Me" to quarantine anthems like "death bed (coffee for your head)" and "Supalonely," Sony Music Publishing's songwriters played leading roles in crafting the unforgettable soundtrack of 2020.

Sony Music Publishing's songwriter honorees include Dominic Fike, Freddy Wexler, Edgar Barrera, beabadoobee, Tristan Norton, Martin Kottmeier, Ricky Reed, Carlo Montagnese, Sam Smith, Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, JP Saxe, Adam Feeney, Camila Cabello, Elena Kiper, Kevin Jonas, Jeremiah Burden, BURNS, Lady Gaga, Vernetta Lynn Williams, Wayne Coyne, Steven Drozd, Michael Ivins, Lee Stashenko, JaeGreen, JAWSH 685, Ed Sheeran, Jorden Thorpe, BENEE, Joel Little, Jessica Agombar, and David Stewart.






Most read news of the week
Kendall Spencer Boasts About His Hustle In New Music Video "All In"
MOD SUN's Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe Album Out Today
Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled North American Dates For His World Tour, Adds New Shows In 2022
Soft Cell Celebrate 40 Years Of 'Tainted Love' With Special Collector's Single Release
Those Who Wish Me Dead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available On Watertower Music
Five Finger Death Punch Release Official Music Video For 'Darnkess Settles In'
RK Signs To Warner Chappell Music
The Rolling Stones Announce A Bigger Bang Live On Copacabana Beach, Remixed, Remastered Show
Colt Ford Releases New Single 'When Country Comes Back'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0173881 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026373863220215 secs