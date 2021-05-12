Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Fractions'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj is returning! A day after returning to social media, she continues to build anticipation for her new music by dropping another teaser for fans. On Tuesday, Minaj shared a couple more photos of herself, this time perched on a rock while stunning in a body-hugging patterned dress with yellow heels.



In her caption, she appeared to quote lyrics from her upcoming single, possibly titled "Fractions."

"Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action," she wrote. "I'm bout to giv'em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line'em like FRACTIONS."



She again teased a Friday release date, while the Barbz shared their excitement for the potential first offering from Minaj's upcoming fifth studio album.

On Monday, Minaj ended her months-long hiatus from social media, posting a couple photos of herself in a pink room while wearing pink Crocs. The photos received over 4.5 million likes on Instagram, while demand for "Pink Crocs" spiked by 4,900 percent in a matter of hours, according to The Sole Supplier.



