Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/05/2021

Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Fractions'

Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Fractions'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj is returning! A day after returning to social media, she continues to build anticipation for her new music by dropping another teaser for fans. On Tuesday, Minaj shared a couple more photos of herself, this time perched on a rock while stunning in a body-hugging patterned dress with yellow heels.

In her caption, she appeared to quote lyrics from her upcoming single, possibly titled "Fractions."
"Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action," she wrote. "I'm bout to giv'em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line'em like FRACTIONS."

She again teased a Friday release date, while the Barbz shared their excitement for the potential first offering from Minaj's upcoming fifth studio album.
On Monday, Minaj ended her months-long hiatus from social media, posting a couple photos of herself in a pink room while wearing pink Crocs. The photos received over 4.5 million likes on Instagram, while demand for "Pink Crocs" spiked by 4,900 percent in a matter of hours, according to The Sole Supplier.






Most read news of the week
Audio-connected LED Mask Interacts With Music And Sound In Real Time
Swizz Beatz & Ruff Ryders Announce New DMX Studio Album "Exodus," Set For May 28 Release
Louis Tomlinson Announces New 2022 Tour Dates And Global Partnership With BMG
Legendary Trip-Hop Producer Wax Tailor Shares 'Everybody Remixes'
Alan Jackson Featured On Apple Music's Essentials Radio
Scandipop Artist Johanna Kuvaja Shares Sexy New 'Wanna Make Love To You' Single
Horndal, 'Rossen' Music Video, Premiering Now
Indie-Rock Queer Femme Artist America Jayne Visual For Single "Redecorate"
Roger Street Friedman To Release New EP "Come What May," On July 9, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0360370 secs // 4 () queries in 0.012115001678467 secs