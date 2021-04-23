Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 17/05/2021

Texan Country Singer/Songwriter Savannah Rae Premieres Flaunty New Video For 'Soft Place To Land'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Texan country singer-songwriter Savannah Rae has blossomed on her 4th single, the carefree and melodic "Soft Place To Land," with the new video exclusively premiering today on The Country Network, along with her YouTube channel. Shot in and around the Antique Capital of the World of Round Top, Texas, the video was produced and directed by award-winning cinematographer J. B. Lawrence.

Tune-In: Savannah Rae "Soft Place To Land" Air Dates on The Country Network:
Monday, May 17: 9:54am, 3:20pm
Tuesday, May 18: 8:54am, 4:19pm
Wednesday, May 19: 7:23am, 1:30pm
Thursday, May 20: 6:47am, 12:24pm
Friday, May 21: 5:28am, 11:54pm
*Online + app times in Eastern (ET) & over-air TV are true to time zone viewer is in
*View all broadcast methods for TCN at tcncountry.net/where-to-watch.htm or stream live at watch.tcncountry.net/home

"Soft Place To Land" is also available across all major digital music platforms, and can be accessed via linktr.ee/thesavannahraemusic or on Savannah's SoundCloud. Savannah collaborated with Nashville-based hit songwriter Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Dillon Carmichael) on the new tune.

"While I am so fortunate to be able to live the life I lead, it sometimes gets me dreaming that I will eventually find a soft place to land in the future, and I look forward to that! But for now, "'hello freedom, goodbye chains...'"

Single Name: "Soft Place To Land"
Release date: April 23, 2021
Label: PCG Artist Development
Written by: Savannah Rae, Britton Cameron
ISRC#: QZHN32118687
Audio Produced by: Britton Cameron
Official Video: youtu.be/zp-pGY-RTBQ

Savannah Rae is an all-American country & pop rock singer-songwriter who proudly hails from San Antonio, Texas. Born into a music and arts loving family, Savannah's own journey to becoming a fast-rising entertainer and songwriter was inspired by a trip to an Evanescence concert in 2009. Not long after that, at age 11, she was enrolled into vocal and guitar lessons at GRAMMY award winning Michael Morales' Rockstar Academy. More recently Savannah has given performances in intimate venues around Texas, all the way to the main stage of the Texas State Fair in 2016 where she opened for Jason Aldean. She's also made appearances on American Music Awards, and on NBC's The Voice, along with being a brand ambassador for Boot Barn, Country Outfitter, C Force Water by Chuck Norris, and Miranda Lambert's clothing line, Idyllwind. Throughout 2021 Savannah will release a series of new songs that she wrote with iconic Nashville songwriters Britton Cameron, Holly Lamar, and country music icon Pam Tillis.






Most read news of the week
Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs
The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces "The Simon And Garfunkel Story" Direct From London November 26 & 27, 2021
Willie Jones Shares "Down By The Riverside," First New Music Since Signing With Sony Music Nashville
Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear
Ambar Lucid Releases New Track 'Get Lost In The Music'
Cassadee Pope Premieres Electrifying Music Video For Latest Single 'What The Stars See'
Nicki Minaj Releases 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever!
Ina Wroldsen Releases New Single 'Fires'
Korn Announce U.S. Summer Tour 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0260229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050380229949951 secs