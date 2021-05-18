Motley Crue Set To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Series Of Special Catalogue Retrospective Releases





In the six months following the release of THE DIRT, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In November 1981, rock 'n' roll legends Motley Crue stormed into the cultural zeitgeist with the release of their debut album Too Fast for Love, setting the stage for what would become one of the most iconic careers ever in music. This year, the band is celebrating their 40th Anniversary with a special series of music re-releases and fan activations, revisiting their globally acclaimed catalogue.The first release will be a digital remastering of their smash 1987 album Girls, Girls, Girls. The groundbreaking body of work features hits "Wild Side," "You're All I Need," and the title track "Girls Girls Girls", which became a global success, despite the original uncensored video being banned by MTV. True to the band's play-by-their-own-rules ideology that has given a safe space for millions of fans all over the world to express themselves freely, the video was named "one of the most NSFW (not safe for work) videos of all time" by Rolling Stone in 2011. Fans can now pre-order this special remastered digital edition of Girls, Girls, Girls the album ahead of its release on Friday, June 11, 2021. Further releases to be announced soon.MÖTLEY CRÜE is The World's Most Notorious Rock Band. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the quartet - Vince Neil (vocals), Mick Mars (guitars), Nikki Sixx (bass), and Tommy Lee (drums) - has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40 years.They've accumulated worldwide album sales exceeding 100m, 7 platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 4 New York Times best-sellers and even landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.With utmost success from their biopic, The Dirt on Netflix and its soundtrack, the band landed another #1 album on iTunes and Top 10 worldwide with 22 chart-topping singles and 7 albums on the charts. Its massive global success saw Motley Crue's popularity rush to new highs, catapulting the band's music back to the top of the worldwide charts with the younger 18-44 demographic now representing 64% of the band's fanbase.In the six months following the release of THE DIRT, Motley Crue has celebrated a meteoric rise of almost 350% increase in streams of their music across all streaming platforms. Known for their iconic live performances, they've sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's, Cruecifly-Drum-Rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's Flame-Throwing-Bass.



