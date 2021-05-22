Doja Cat & SZA To Perform At The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" On Sunday, May 23





For the latest news on the Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and NBC today announced that Doja Cat & SZA have been added to the superstar lineup of performers for the "2021 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs). Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.The powerhouse duo will wow fans with the world television debut of their hit single "Kiss Me More," from the Xfinity Stage. Doja Cat, a finalist in five categories this year, could take home her first BBMA. SZA, a 2018 BBMA winner for Top R&B Female Artist, could claim her second win in this category.Xfinity also presents a special bonus performance by Noah Cyrus, available on Xfinity's YouTube channel now. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can say "Billboard Music Awards" into the Voice Remote to enjoy Cyrus' bonus performance on the TV, along with a new and never before seen interview with the artist, and also take a look back at the best moments from past BBMAs, listen to music from nominated artists and more.AboutHosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED: AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness ft. Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and twenty one pilots are set to perform at the "2021 Billboard Music Awards." Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award. Global superstar P!NK will perform and receive the distinguished ICON Award. Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award.This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. "Billboard Music Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is open from May 10 at 9am PT to May 21 at 11:59pm PT on Twitter and billboard.com/bbmasvote. For more information, visit billbaordmusicawards.com/vote.For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.



