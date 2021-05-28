Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
MP3 and More 28/05/2021

New Gesture-Based Sound Effect Generator "Motion Sonic" Crowdfunding Campaign Launches, Changing The Game For Musicians, DJs And Other Performers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Corporation today announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for "MOTION SONIC," its novel gesture-based musical effect generator or "effector," on the popular site Indiegogo. The product, worn on the wrist or hand, alters the sound of electronic music or musical instruments based on physical movement of the performer's body.

MOTION SONIC will be available in the U.S. and Japan on the iOS platform, and is designed to help creators expand their creative reach with electronic musical instruments. With the sensor in place, when a performer gestures with their hand, the sound will change in pitch, vibrato or modulation, depending on the specific movement. Similarly, when a DJ wearing MOTION SONIC raises then lowers their hand, a delay is added to the music output.

MOTION SONIC consists of a wearable motion sensor and an accompanying smartphone application. The sensor detects the wearer's movement then transfers it to the smartphone app via Bluetooth® which then seamlessly connects to the instrument via audio interface, actualizing the desired sound effects. The effects generator was developed with the goal of enabling sound manipulation with body movement and adds a vibrant new creative dimension to performers' repertoires.

Additional product details and main Indiegogo campaign page: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/motion-sonic/x/25406314
Cost: 23,900 yen (Approx. $219 (USD)) for the first 400 customers
27,200 yen (Approx. $249 (USD)) for those purchasing after the initial 400 units are sold
Period: May 27th to June 28th, 2021
Product expected to ship from March 2022.

Videos demonstrating musical performances with MOTION SONIC are available at the following links:
Electronic Guitar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTazUqnJhzM
Keyboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9fUo41DWiU
DJ performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opy-SwhuzI4

Sony is actively seeking feedback from prospective customers during the crowdfunding period, and product enhancements will be made based on feedback from interested consumers prior to release. When the funding target is achieved, the effects generator will be delivered to customers who have supported the project.

About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of "continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging, and mobile communications. For more information, visit: https://www.sony.net/






