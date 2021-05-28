Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour





Ciinco has opened for several ATL rap artists and performed at the infamous HOUSE OF BLUES/Anaheim, where he headlined at the Foundation Room/Glow Party. He has also performed at multiple venues including Shaky Knees, Apache Café, Eddie's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ciinco - ATL's newest break-out Hip/Hop artist - will drop his newest track "That Ain't True" on May 31, 2021. This track will be the launchpad for Ciinco's upcoming Summer/Fall tour. "That Ain't True" will debut on Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple Music and all social media platforms."That Ain't True" is Ciinco's second release for the year (2021). It is dramatic change of direction for this Atlanta/Westcoast Artist! "That Ain't True" talks about Ciinco's journey into the music industry, and the politics that come with it, both positive and negative. He brings you into his own perspective of gaining notoriety, as well as handling scrutiny and how he developed more as a human being. He describes the track as having "… a real do-it-yourself and be your own fighter type of feel." While creating this track, he really got a Street Fighter 2 vibe of what the music sounded like. He collaborated on this idea with his good friend and producer' Smoothie' and together they came up with the concept for the visuals. Anyone that knows Ciinco - knows that he is really into Anime and the idea using a Naruto reference for the vibe of the video and combine it with the story of the song revealed they both complimented each other very well.No stranger to the struggle, Ciinco hails from NYC and has spent the better part of his life in Atlanta and Los Angeles. His smooth hip/hop style conveys a message to inspire people to "do what they want to do." His message is real talk, feel good music with an Atlanta twist and a cool west coast vibe. His style and rhythm exemplify the Rap and Hip/hop culture of today.Ciinco has opened for several ATL rap artists and performed at the infamous HOUSE OF BLUES/Anaheim, where he headlined at the Foundation Room/Glow Party. He has also performed at multiple venues including Shaky Knees, Apache Café, Eddie's Attic and The Mixx of Atlanta. Sample a little of the track "That Ain't True" at this link - songwhip Ciinco music and be sure to follow him at Ciinco5 on Instagram.



