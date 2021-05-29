Bollywood-Hollywood Duo Tesher & Jason Derulo Release Reimagined "Jalebi Baby"



"My goal has always been to bring cultures together and create music that anyone can enjoy, regardless of language or background" said Tesher. "Seeing 'Jalebi Baby' find listeners all over the world has been amazing, as has seeing big Billboard hits that don't neatly fit into one genre or aren't completely in English. It just shows that people are not only open to hearing new and unique sounds, they crave them."



"Jalebi Baby," which riffs on the classic South Asian dessert jalebi, was originally released in 2020. With its incredibly catchy chorus, effortless blend of English and Punjabi lyrics and Latin-flavored production, the song quickly became a viral sensation, topping the Shazam charts in 25+ countries and inspiring millions of videos across social media platforms. "Jalebi Baby" has amassed over 100 million combined global streams to date.



Tesher recently signed a new worldwide deal with Capitol Records in partnership with Universal



Tesher, a multilingual rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and mixing engineer is bringing South Asian influences to the global soundscape in ways never heard before. His Canadian upbringing and Indian heritage have led him to create genre-defying and energetic music that resonates with audiences beyond his dual identity. Following in the footsteps of K-Pop and Latin acts before him, Tesher authentically bridges the gap between the cultures - owning the narrative and his South Asian identity through his innovative music.

After years of independently uploading his music to YouTube and Soundcloud, Tesher earned widespread recognition for his remix of Lil Nas X's "

Standing at the forefront of the globalization of music, Tesher equally belongs to both the East and the West. His career skyrocketed in 2020 when he added his own vocals to his remix of Justin Bieber's "Yummy." After his vocals blew up on TikTok and Instagram, Tesher found fans begging him to create an independent solo record. With that vote of confidence, he was inspired to create "Jalebi Baby." The song has since become a viral sensation - hitting #1 on the Shazam charts in 20+ countries and amassing more than 100 million combined global streams.



Since breaking through with his five-times-platinum single "Whatcha Say," the award-winning singer/songwriter has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. His latest triumphs include emerging as one of TikTok's most influential users, boasting the 11th overall biggest account on the video-sharing platform, prevailing as the fourth-most-followed male, and regularly amassing over five million views per TikTok post. Now at work on his highly anticipated fifth album—and full-length debut for Atlantic Records—Derulo recently delivered a series of smash singles while operating as an independent artist. Those tracks include the wildly catchy " Lifestyle " feat. Adam Levine, " Take You Dancing " (a pandemic-era love song that's inspired over a half-million videos on TikTok), and the double-platinum "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)"—a collaboration with New Zealand-based producer Jawsh 685 that hit No. 1 on Top 40 radio, with its official BTS remix reaching the top slot on Billboard's Hot 100. A truly multidimensional creator, Derulo has also established himself as an actor and businessman, investing in enterprises like Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing and becoming part-owner of Bedlam Vodka. With his most recent ventures including launching an innovation-minded podcast and developing a line of supplements and fitness products with the Najafi Group and BodyBuilding.com, he's also partnered with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel — a project based on a superhero called Uzo, the crime-fighting character he first introduced on TikTok.



