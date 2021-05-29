Piranha Games Welcomes New MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Players With Top 10 Tips Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Piranha Games has released a new walkthrough video with Phil from NGNGtv navigating new mercs through the top 10 tips for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries!

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries returns to the Xbox platform with crossplay and DLC sharing on all currently released platforms using the invite system available in co-op mode.This release benefits from over 30 major updates based directly on feedback from the dedicated MechWarrior community. The updates cover everything from the ground up, including gameplay and UI improvements, new audio, a brand-new tree "destruction system," and a variety of new bases and garrisons for pilots to explore and destroy.





MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC is developed by Piranha Games and co-published with Sold Out, both companies in the EG7 group, for Xbox Series X|S (digital), Steam, and GOG.com, in addition to the Epic Game Store. The base game and DLC are available for $29.99/ £24.99/ €29.99 and $19.99 /£15.99 / €19.99, respectively, the digital content pack is also available for $4.99/ €4.99/ £3.99. The "Dropship Edition" is available on Steam with a 10% discount on the base game and DLC. The ESRB rating is T (Teen) for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC on Xbox Series X|S.



