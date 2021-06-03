Billie Eilish Releases New Track "Lost Cause" With Self-Directed Official Music Video





As New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billie Eilish continues to tease her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever out via Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music, with a new track, "Lost Cause," along with an official music video, also directed by the seven-time GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist.'Lost Cause' follows the announcement of her welcomed arena tour, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which has since sold out on all dates of the first leg in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB's forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign. In addition to reducing the tour's environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.2021 has already been quite the year for 19-year-old Eilish whose latest single 'Your Power' debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging more than 150 Million streams in the first two weeks of release. Earlier this year, she took home two additional GRAMMY Awards; Record of the Year for "everything i wanted," and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song "No Time To Die." In February, her groundbreaking documentary film, 'The World's A Little Blurry' - directed by R.J. Cutler - saw its Apple TV+ global release and received critical praise worldwide. Earlier this month, Billie Eilish made her book debut with BILLIE EILISH, a stunning visual narrative journey through her life. Published by Grand Central Publishing (GCP), the book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, and captures the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. Get your copy HERE: https://www.billieeilish.com/bookHappier Than Ever is out worldwide on July 30.Track Listing1. Getting Older2. I Didn't Change My Number3. Billie Bossa Nova4. my future5. Oxytocin6. GOLDWING7. Lost Cause8. Halley's Comet9. Not My Responsibility10. OverHeated11. Everybody Dies12. Your Power13. NDA14. Therefore I Am15. Happier Than Ever16. Male FantasyAs Billie Eilish prepares for the July, 30th, 2021 release of her highly anticipated sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever,' the 19-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Los Angeles. Billie Eilish went on to make history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die.' Most recently, Billie Eilish was nominated for four additional awards at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2021, and took home both Record of the Year for 'everything i wanted,' and Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'No Time To Die.' Billie Eilish's forthcoming album 'Happier Than Ever' was written by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, who also produced the album.



