Potter's Daughter Join Forces With Drum Legend Simon Phillips For Their New Full-Length Album "Close To Nearby"





The album features 8 tracks, 3 virtuosic instrumentals and 5 captivating vocal songs. All compositions arranged and Produced by Jan-Christian Vögtlin.

1. Movement I (Ginastera)

2. Rosewind (DPV + JCV)

3. Night Sky (DPV + JCV, lyrics by DPV and Ronda Dubiel)

4. The Mask (DPV +JCV)

5. 5 and 5 (DPV + JCV)

6. Midnight (DPV + JCV, based on the poem by Edgar Allen Poe)

7.

8. Hold (DPV + JCV, lyrics by Ronda Dubiel and DPV)



Potter's Daughter (MRR) was formed in NYC while Dyanne was studying classical piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music. The group performed regularly in NYC, as well as in northeastern PA. Potter's Daughter has been featured on radio, TV, and in national and international magazines and blogs. Potter's Daughter released their debut album, "The



In March 2020 they went on tour with MRR labelmate Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius, and Dark Beauty. They were also invited to participate in several online festivals, including The Uncancelled



In October 2020, Potter's Daughter released their Covid Quarantine EP, "Casually Containing Rage." The single from the EP, "We Could Be," was released as a video, directed by filmmaker Serena Kunzler.



In December 2020, Potter's Daughter was featured in the



In February 2021, Potter's Daughter enjoyed the privilege of participating in the debut release (Pyrrha's Song) for Nick Katona's "Troubleshooting Pandora's Box," together with drummer Jimmy Keegan.



In April 2021, Potter's Daughter's music video, "We Could Be," was chosen as a finalist to compete in the annual American Golden Picture International Film Festival.



They are scheduled to open the prestigious music festival, Prog On the Ranch, (Florida) this October.



Now, joining forces with the world-renowned drummer,



"It has been an absolute pleasure to play on your music. Very challenging and ever so much fun." -



Say Dyanne and Jan-Christian of Potter's Daughter, "The huge contribution of Simon's playing to our music, together with the depth of his artistry and vision simply cannot be understated or exaggerated. He added a completely new dimension to each song. He is also down to earth, such a joy to work with!"



"…just beautiful...I love your voice, and chord progressions are sublime" - Jon Anderson (lead singer of progressive rock band, Yes)



"On first hearing of Blood and Water I was struck by its unusual and haunting melody and Dyanne's exquisite voice. To be a part of it was truly a wonderful experience." -



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PottersDaughterBand/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pottersdaughterband

