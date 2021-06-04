John Mayer Releases New Single & Music Video "Last Train Home"





After teasing its arrival on social media, on billboards, and in print, the GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer will unveil his eighth full-length album, Sob Rock, in stores and at all DSPs on July 16, 2021. Produced by



The song itself stands out as classic Mayer with an unforgettable guitar riff, a twist of keys, and quotable lyrics. Not to mention,



In late March, he took to TikTok to play a few bars from "Last



Sob Rock Tracklist:

Last

Shouldn't Matter but It Does

New Light

Why You No Love Me

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

I Guess I Just Feel Like

Til the Right One Comes

Carry Me Away

All I Want Is to Be With You. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mayer is back today with a brand new single and music video via Columbia Records entitled "Last Train Home." You can watch the first live performance of "Last Train Home" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday, June 7, at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.After teasing its arrival on social media, on billboards, and in print, the GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer will unveil his eighth full-length album, Sob Rock, in stores and at all DSPs on July 16, 2021. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer's first solo offering since 2017's gold-selling The Search for Everything. The pre-order/pre-save just went live! The full tracklist can be found below.The song itself stands out as classic Mayer with an unforgettable guitar riff, a twist of keys, and quotable lyrics. Not to mention, Maren Morris makes a cameo in the track and music video, while both percussionist Lenny Castro [Toto] and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes [Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Toto] perform on the tune.In late March, he took to TikTok to play a few bars from "Last Train Home" live, and he generated 1.4 million views in the process. Without warning, Sob Rock ads popped up in subways on both coasts in New York and Los Angeles before billboards lorded over L.A. last month. On Tuesday, he shared the cover art for Sob Rock via his Twitter and spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the single and album. In classic fashion, Official Zines promoting the album have been mailed to fans who signed up at the official Sob Rock site. The issue notably features an interview between Mayer and producer Don Was. Sob Rock kicks off a new chapter for John Mayer and pop music.Sob Rock Tracklist:Last Train HomeShouldn't Matter but It DoesNew LightWhy You No Love MeWild BlueShot in the DarkI Guess I Just Feel LikeTil the Right One ComesCarry Me AwayAll I Want Is to Be With You.



