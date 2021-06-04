Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/06/2021

John Mayer Releases New Single & Music Video "Last Train Home"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mayer is back today with a brand new single and music video via Columbia Records entitled "Last Train Home." You can watch the first live performance of "Last Train Home" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday, June 7, at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

After teasing its arrival on social media, on billboards, and in print, the GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer will unveil his eighth full-length album, Sob Rock, in stores and at all DSPs on July 16, 2021. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer's first solo offering since 2017's gold-selling The Search for Everything. The pre-order/pre-save just went live! The full tracklist can be found below.

The song itself stands out as classic Mayer with an unforgettable guitar riff, a twist of keys, and quotable lyrics. Not to mention, Maren Morris makes a cameo in the track and music video, while both percussionist Lenny Castro [Toto] and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes [Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Toto] perform on the tune.

In late March, he took to TikTok to play a few bars from "Last Train Home" live, and he generated 1.4 million views in the process. Without warning, Sob Rock ads popped up in subways on both coasts in New York and Los Angeles before billboards lorded over L.A. last month. On Tuesday, he shared the cover art for Sob Rock via his Twitter and spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the single and album. In classic fashion, Official Zines promoting the album have been mailed to fans who signed up at the official Sob Rock site. The issue notably features an interview between Mayer and producer Don Was. Sob Rock kicks off a new chapter for John Mayer and pop music.

Sob Rock Tracklist:
Last Train Home
Shouldn't Matter but It Does
New Light
Why You No Love Me
Wild Blue
Shot in the Dark
I Guess I Just Feel Like
Til the Right One Comes
Carry Me Away
All I Want Is to Be With You.






