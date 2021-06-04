Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/06/2021

No Angels Release Highly-Anticipated New Album "20"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) No Angels, the most successful girl band in German chart history, have released their highly-anticipated new album 20 via BMG. It is their first album in 12 years.
Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Sandy Mölling, Lucy Diakovska, Jessica Wahls, and Nadja Benaissa decided to re-record some of their greatest hits including their record-breaking debut single 'Daylight In Your Eyes'. Produced by Christian Geller, the album also features four brand new songs 'Keep The Spirit Alive', 'A New Day', 'Love You For Eternity', and 'Mad Wild'.

On June 18, 2022, No Angels will play a 'Summer Night' open-air concert in Berlin's Parkbühne Wuhlheide, hosted by concert and tour promoter Undercover.

The release follows the enormous response to BMG's acquisition of the Cheyenne Records catalog bringing back some of the crown jewels of German pop music of the 2000s to digital streaming platforms for the first time in five years.

The catalog contains more than 600 master recordings from bands and solo artists who emerged from the international television talent show Popstars between 2000 and 2010 - including No Angels' three Number One albums and four Number One hits 'Daylight In Your Eyes', 'There Must Be An Angel', 'Something About Us', and 'No Angel (It's All In Your Mind)'.

With record sales of more than five million, No Angels became both the biggest-selling German girl band of all time and the most successful girl band of the 2000s in Continental Europe. Their record-breaking debut single 'Daylight in Your Eyes' sold more than 500,000 copies within a week after its release, their debut album Elle'ments was certified triple-platinum.






