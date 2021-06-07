Dua Lipa Releases New Music Video For 'Love Again'





The video for 'Love Again' sees Dua go wild wild west, riding mechanical bulls, serving up dancing cowboys and lassoing clowns - she's giving you rodeo disco realness.



She is also the most listened to British artist on Spotify globally and the most listened to female artist on the platform. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Dua Lipa releases a new video for 'Love Again' - the perfectly delicious soundtrack of the summer. Sampling the '90's cult classic 'Your Woman' by White Town, 'Love Again' is a fan favourite track on Dua's BRIT and Grammy award winning platinum album " Future Nostalgia ", which was also the most streamed album on Spotify in 2020 and features the hit singles 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical', 'Break My Heart' and 'Levitating.The video for 'Love Again' sees Dua go wild wild west, riding mechanical bulls, serving up dancing cowboys and lassoing clowns - she's giving you rodeo disco realness.Since the release of her first single in 2015, Dua Lipa has become one of the music world's hottest young artists. Her eponymous debut album has eclipsed 6 million sales worldwide, with single sales reaching 80 million and with over 8 billion streams on Spotify alone, it's the most streamed album by a female artist in the platform's history. Break-out hit " New Rules " ("the song that changed my life," she says) has surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, making it the third most streamed solo track by a female artist in the platform history, while the video made her the youngest female solo artist to reach one billion views on YouTube. She made BRIT Award history in 2018 as the first female artist to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist. She then went on to receive two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity," her collaboration with Silk City the following year.At the end of 2019, Dua performed her Number 1 global hit single 'Don't Start Now' at the MTV EMAs, ARIAs and AMA's in the lead up to the release of her latest album, Future Nostalgia. Her sophomore record was released in March 2020 and surpassed 294 million streams in its first week. It has now exceeded 4 million sales worldwide, 6 billion streams across all of its tracks and has been certified platinum in the UK. It was the #1 most streamed album on Spotify in 2020 and with over 5 billion streams, makes Dua the first female artist in Spotify history to have two albums reach this milestone. To celebrate the release, Dua performed a star-studded livestream version of the album called 'Studio 2054' which broke the record for global livestream sales after attracting millions of viewers worldwide. Future Nostalgia has been nominated for 6 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.It also won Dua 'Best Solo Female' & 'Album of the Year' at the 2021 BRIT Awards, making her a 5-time BRIT Award winner. The 2021 GRAMMY performance is now her most watched video in 24 hours of the campaign, hitting 10 million views and breaking the 'Don't Start Now' record. Dua holds the record for the most streamed album in a single day by any British female artist.She is also the most listened to British artist on Spotify globally and the most listened to female artist on the platform. Future Nostalgia is officially the #1 best-selling album in the UK so far in 2021, having spent 37 weeks in the Top 10 since release and the longest run of 3 tracks in the top 10 by a female artist since 1955. Dua recently performed at Elton John's esteemed Aids Foundation Oscar Party, helping raised $3m and performed as a part of Radio One Live Lounge.



