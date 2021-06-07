Symphonic Metal Act, Anaria, Release Haunting Remake Of Heart's Classic "Alone"



Stay tuned for more music and videos coming from Anaria through 2021 and beyond. The band is looking forward to the opportunity to get in front of live audiences as soon as the situation allows. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New England based band, Anaria, is a genre-defying act experimenting with symphonic metal, modern rock, cinematic scoring, and pop arrangements. They recently released a new album entitled " Exile " featuring 15 original songs. Now they are wading into legendary waters with their updated version of Heart's classic hit, " Alone "."Back in February, we had the idea to do a cover and decided to pitch it to our fans to decide," says lead singer, Jessica Mercy. "It was such a pleasure for all of us to reimagine this classic tune as a cinematic hard rock piece."The song opens with a bit more of an ambient passage, which flips a switch into a big chorus. It's a style the band are known for, the juxtaposition of something ethereal with something a bit more granular. "We had a great time filming the video, and tried to show a world where the main character is peering into these separate pools of aloneness where each of our members plays in isolation, but there is kind of a frigid, gothic beauty in that aloneness," says Mercy.Singer Jessica Mercy has wowed both domestic and international fans with her vocal prowess, and their recent release continues to flex those talents.Anaria has existed in some form or another since 2011, sharing the stage with numerous national acts such as Lacuna Coil, Flyleaf, John 5, and Powerman 5000. As of 2019, they have been operating as a three-piece studio project.Stay tuned for more music and videos coming from Anaria through 2021 and beyond. The band is looking forward to the opportunity to get in front of live audiences as soon as the situation allows.



