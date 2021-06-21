Bilk Launch EURO 2020 Single 'I Got Knocked Out The Same Night England Did'





A somewhat cautionary tale, the song shows what happens when passion for the game all too often gets out of hand in pubs across the country. After singer Sol Abrahams ended his night in A&E as England ended their World Cup hopes in Russia 2018, the band are hoping for different fortunes, both for the team and their fans.



The song itself is a classically brash and witty offering from the rising Essex trio, and sits alongside previous singles 'Bad News', 'Stop Pranging Out' and 3 more new tracks on the band's recently announced EP 'Allow It' - landing 27th August via Scruff of the Neck Records.



Speaking about the EP and today's new video, Sol says... "I thought I got knocked out was the perfect opener song for the EP and it fits well with the Euros kicking off and that. We did a sick new video too that tells the story pretty accurately and gets across the often chaos of a night out in Britain, especially when the football is on"



Bilk have also revealed a UK tour at the end of the year, following a performance last month at The Great Escape festival which saw them highlighted by



The band's return to the stage is a highly anticipated moment for their rapidly growing fanbase, which even includes new champion Louis Tomlinson. Matching the fans eagerness to return to sweaty venues up and down the country, the band are more than ready to unleash their own kind of chaos this December.



UK Tour Dates:

21.06.21 - Hot Box, Chelmsford *SOLD OUT*

11.09.21 - Misty Fields, Asten (NL)

01.12.21 - Garage, Glasgow

02.12.21 - Head of Steam, Newcastle

03.12.21 -

04.12.21 - Muthers, Birmingham

08.12.21 - o2 Islington2, London

09.12.21 - Night People, Manchester. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If Gareth Southgate's address to the nation hasn't already quelled any possible bad behaviour during England's Euro 2020 games, Essex band Bilk have now doubled down on the message in their new video for 'I Got Knocked Out The Same Night England Did'.A somewhat cautionary tale, the song shows what happens when passion for the game all too often gets out of hand in pubs across the country. After singer Sol Abrahams ended his night in A&E as England ended their World Cup hopes in Russia 2018, the band are hoping for different fortunes, both for the team and their fans.The song itself is a classically brash and witty offering from the rising Essex trio, and sits alongside previous singles 'Bad News', 'Stop Pranging Out' and 3 more new tracks on the band's recently announced EP 'Allow It' - landing 27th August via Scruff of the Neck Records.Speaking about the EP and today's new video, Sol says... "I thought I got knocked out was the perfect opener song for the EP and it fits well with the Euros kicking off and that. We did a sick new video too that tells the story pretty accurately and gets across the often chaos of a night out in Britain, especially when the football is on"Bilk have also revealed a UK tour at the end of the year, following a performance last month at The Great Escape festival which saw them highlighted by Clash Magazine as 1 of 6 "must see" acts from over 400 names on the line up.The band's return to the stage is a highly anticipated moment for their rapidly growing fanbase, which even includes new champion Louis Tomlinson. Matching the fans eagerness to return to sweaty venues up and down the country, the band are more than ready to unleash their own kind of chaos this December.UK Tour Dates:21.06.21 - Hot Box, Chelmsford *SOLD OUT*11.09.21 - Misty Fields, Asten (NL)01.12.21 - Garage, Glasgow02.12.21 - Head of Steam, Newcastle03.12.21 - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield04.12.21 - Muthers, Birmingham08.12.21 - o2 Islington2, London09.12.21 - Night People, Manchester.



