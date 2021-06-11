Quincy Jones' 1981 Masterpiece 'The Dude' Celebrated With 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl





The Dude was a commercial success, spending 81 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaking at number three. It spawned three top 40 singles, including "One Hundred Ways" with



"One day,



Jones' creative magic has spanned over seven decades, beginning with the music of the post-swing era, and continues to influence today's high-technology, international multi-media hybrids. Named by Time magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century, Jones was born on March 14th, 1933, on the Southside of



Jones won the first of his 28 Grammy Awards for his arrangement of Count Basie's "I Can't Stop Loving You," and continued to work with Basie on Frank Sinatra's classic Sinatra At The Sands, which contains the famous arrangement of "



The laurels, awards, and accolades have been innumerable. Jones has won an Emmy Award for his score of the opening episode of the landmark TV miniseries, Roots; seven Oscar nominations; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; 28 Grammy Awards; a N.A.R.A.S.' prestigious Trustees' Award; and The Grammy Living Legend Award. He is the all-time most nominated Grammy artist with a total of 80 nominations.



In 2001, Jones was named a Kennedy Center Honoree for his contributions to the cultural fabric of the United States of America, and was recognized by the



Tracklisting:

A1 Ai No Corrida 6:18

A2 The Dude 5:35

A3 Just Once 4:32

A4 Betcha' Wouldn't Hurt Me 3:33



B1 Somethin' Special 4:03

B2 Razzamatazz 4:20

B3 One Hundred Ways 4:19

B4 Velas 4:05

B5 Turn On The Action 4:17 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 1981, Quincy Jones released The Dude, a monumental pop-soul album created with a stellar cast of vocalists, studio musicians, and songwriters. Today, IGA (A&M) / Urban Legends is pleased to announce the 40th anniversary reissue of The Dude; available now here. Featuring bold yellow vinyl with red/orange splatter, the limited edition 40th anniversary reissue also boasts a lithograph of the iconic album art, a gatefold jacket with foil finish, and newly remastered audio. A standard edition single LP is also available, featuring a tip-on gatefold jacket and newly remastered audio.The Dude was a commercial success, spending 81 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaking at number three. It spawned three top 40 singles, including "One Hundred Ways" with James Ingram, which went on to become Jones' single biggest hit as a solo artist. The Latin-inspired dance number " Ai No Corrida " and tender ballad "Just Once" also charted in the U.S., while the horn-driven "Razzamatazz" achieved Jones' highest U.K. chart rank as a solo artist. Quincy Jones was awarded Producer of the Year at the 1981 Grammys. The Dude was nominated for five Grammys, ultimately winning three: Best Instrumental Arrangement, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and Best Instrumental Arrangement (Accompanying Vocalists)."One day, Henry Mancini and I were at an art gallery on Wilshire Blvd., and I saw a sculpture that just called out to me. It said, "Hey man, take me home. I want to be an album, I want to be a tune." I didn't question it and bought the statue right then and there, because it had an attitude like I'd never seen before. It might sound crazy, but that's what inspired the name of my 1981 album, The Dude, and you can see the silhouette of the sculpture on the album cover! I also found out that the statue actually came from a farm in South Africa. The farm wasn't making any profits, so the owner had a sculpting teacher named Fanizani Akuda (a member of the sculptural movement called Shona Sculpture) come and teach his workers how to sculpt, so that they could make a living, and The Dude is one of the sculptures that Fanizani made at the farm! I've had The Dude ever since!! The album went on to be nominated for 5 Grammy Awards and win 3!"Jones' creative magic has spanned over seven decades, beginning with the music of the post-swing era, and continues to influence today's high-technology, international multi-media hybrids. Named by Time magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century, Jones was born on March 14th, 1933, on the Southside of Chicago and raised in Seattle.Jones won the first of his 28 Grammy Awards for his arrangement of Count Basie's "I Can't Stop Loving You," and continued to work with Basie on Frank Sinatra's classic Sinatra At The Sands, which contains the famous arrangement of " Fly Me To The Moon ": the first recording played on the moon by astronaut Buzz Aldrin, when he landed in 1969.The laurels, awards, and accolades have been innumerable. Jones has won an Emmy Award for his score of the opening episode of the landmark TV miniseries, Roots; seven Oscar nominations; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; 28 Grammy Awards; a N.A.R.A.S.' prestigious Trustees' Award; and The Grammy Living Legend Award. He is the all-time most nominated Grammy artist with a total of 80 nominations.In 2001, Jones was named a Kennedy Center Honoree for his contributions to the cultural fabric of the United States of America, and was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master (the nation's highest jazz honor). In 2010, Jones was bestowed the National Medal of Arts, America's highest artistic honor, and most recently in 2016, Jones received a Tony Award for the category of "Best Revival of a Musical," for the Broadway production of The Color Purple. The award completed the rare EGOT set for Jones: an exclusive subset of artists who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. There are only 21 EGOT recipients in history.Tracklisting:A1 Ai No Corrida 6:18A2 The Dude 5:35A3 Just Once 4:32A4 Betcha' Wouldn't Hurt Me 3:33B1 Somethin' Special 4:03B2 Razzamatazz 4:20B3 One Hundred Ways 4:19B4 Velas 4:05B5 Turn On The Action 4:17



