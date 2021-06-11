Def Leppard Release Limited Edition Box Set 'Def Leppard - Volume Three' Today- Available Now!





This set marks the third of four volumes of the band's complete recorded output in both 180gm vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets. They contain all the recordings from the band in the 2000's and features the original packaging on both formats. To date, X, Yeah! and Songs from the Sparkle Lounge have never been available on vinyl before.



The albums were mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott at Joe's Garage with assistance from Andy Pearce and cut by Greg Moore. Housed in rigid boxes the sets also contain a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine's Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell have also contributed to the set.







Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006's Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.



6-CD Box Set



X

Now

Unbelievable

You're So Beautiful

Everyday

Long, Long Way to Go

Four Letter Word

Torn to Shreds

Love Don't Lie

Gravity

Cry

Girl Like You

Let Me Be the One

Scar



YEAH!

20TH Century Boy

Rock On

Hanging on the Telephone

Waterloo Sunset

Hell Raiser

10538 Overture

Street Life

Drive-In Saturday



The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll

No Matter What

He's Gonna Step on You Again

Don't Believe A Word

Stay with Me



SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGE

Go

Nine Lives

C'mon C'mon

Love

Tomorrow

Cruise Control

Hallucinate

Only the Good Die Young

Bad Actress

Come Undone

Gotta Let it Go



B-SIDES

Now - (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Now)

Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Long Way To Go)

Kiss the Day (X - Japanese Bonus Track)

10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)

Love Don't Lie - B-Side - Now (Demo)

Let Me Be the One - B-Side - Now (Demo)

Gimmie A Job - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go

Now - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)

Long Long Way to Go - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)

Nine Lives - Joe Only Vocal Version

Perfect Girl - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

Love - Piano Version



YEAH! STUDIO COVERS

Only

You Can't Always Get What You Want - B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad



Ziggy

Under My Wheels - B-Side - Goodbye

Who Do You Love? - B-Side - Goodbye



Led Boots - B-Side - All I Want is Everything

Cause We Ended as Lovers - B-Side - All I Want is Everything

Search and Destroy - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

How Does it Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

Roxanne - Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)

Dear

Winter Song - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

American Girl - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Heartbeat - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Space Oddity - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

When I'm Dead and Gone - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Stay With Me - B-Side Now



YEAH! LIVE

Elected - B-Side

Action - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

No Matter What - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Rock On - Live 2006

Travellin' Band -

Now I'm Here - B-Side Tonight



All The Young Dudes - Once Bitten



9-LP Box Set



DISC ONE - X



SIDE ONE

Now

Unbelievable

You're So Beautiful

Everyday

Long Long Way to Go

Four Letter Word

Torn to Shreds



SIDE TWO

Love Don't Lie

Gravity

Cry

Girl Like You

Let Me Be the One

Scar



DISC TWO & THREE - YEAH!

SIDE ONE



Rock On

Hanging on The Telephone

Waterloo Sunset



SIDE TWO

Hell Raiser

10538 Overture

Street Life

Drive-In Saturday



SIDE THREE



The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll

No Matter What



SIDE FOUR

He's Gonna Step on You Again

Don't Believe A Word

Stay with Me



DISC FOUR - SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGE

SIDE ONE

Go

Nine Lives

C'mon C'mon

Love

Tomorrow



SIDE TWO

Cruise Control

Hallucinate

Only the Good Die Young

Bad Actress

Come Undone

Gotta Let It Go



DISC FIVE & SIX - B-SIDES

SIDE ONE

Now - (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Now)

Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Long Way To Go)

Kiss the Day - (X - Japanese Bonus Track)



SIDE TWO

10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go )

Love Don't Lie - B-Side Now (Demo)

Let Me Be the One - B-Side Now (Demo)



SIDE THREE

Gimme A Job - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go

Now - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)

Long Long Way to Go - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)



SIDE FOUR

Nine Lives - Joe Only Vocal Version

Perfect Girl - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

Love - Piano Version



DISC SEVEN & EIGHT - YEAH! STUDIO COVERS

SIDE ONE

Only

You Can't Always Get What You Want - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So Bad



Ziggy



SIDE TWO

Under My Wheels - B-Side - Goodbye

Who Do You Love? - B-Side - Goodbye



Led Boots - B-Side - All I Want is Everything

Cause We Ended as Lovers - B-Side - All I Want is Everything



SIDE THREE

Search and Destroy - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

How Does It Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

Roxanne - Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)

Dear

Winter Song - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive



SIDE FOUR

American Girl - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Heartbeat - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Space Oddity - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

When I'm Dead and Gone - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Stay with Me - B-Side Now



DISC NINE - YEAH! LIVE

SIDE ONE

Elected - B-Side

Action - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

No Matter What - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Rock On - Live 2006



SIDE TWO

Travellin' Band -

Now I'm Here - B-Side Tonight



All the Young Dudes - Once Bitten



LP BOX SET

LP SET ONE: X

LP SET TWO: Yeah! (2-LP)

LP SET THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge

LP SET FOUR: B-Sides (2-LP)

LP SET FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers (2-LP)

LP SET SIX: Yeah! Live



CD BOX SET

DISC ONE: X

DISC TWO: Yeah!

DISC THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge

DISC FOUR: B-Sides

DISC FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers

DISC SIX: Yeah! Live



With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees,

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary British rock 'n' roll icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard will release Def Leppard - Volume Three, a new limited edition box set UMe/Virgin. In conjunction with the release, band member's Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell will host a live chat event on Twitter Spaces with Matt Pinfield TODAY @ 10am PT.This set marks the third of four volumes of the band's complete recorded output in both 180gm vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets. They contain all the recordings from the band in the 2000's and features the original packaging on both formats. To date, X, Yeah! and Songs from the Sparkle Lounge have never been available on vinyl before.The albums were mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott at Joe's Garage with assistance from Andy Pearce and cut by Greg Moore. Housed in rigid boxes the sets also contain a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine's Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell have also contributed to the set. Def Leppard - Volume Three features 2002's X, which was the groups sixth consecutive Top 20 record on the Billboard 200 chart and features songs such as "Now," "Four Letter Word" and "Long Long Way to Go", 2006's Yeah!, the band's first covers album featuring a collection of the groups favorite tracks re-recorded with the iconic Leppard sound, this is the first time this album will be available on vinyl. Also Def Leppard's tenth studio album Songs from the Sparkle Lounge, released in 2008 the record marked the bands return to their signature sound and hitting the Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic, the album included the hit single " Nine Lives " which featured GRAMMY® Award winning country legend Tim McGraw.Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006's Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.6-CD Box SetNowUnbelievableYou're So BeautifulEverydayLong, Long Way to GoFour Letter WordTorn to ShredsLove Don't LieGravityCryGirl Like YouLet Me Be the OneScarYEAH!20TH Century BoyRock OnHanging on the TelephoneWaterloo SunsetHell Raiser10538 OvertureStreet LifeDrive-In Saturday Little Bit of LoveThe Golden Age of Rock 'n' RollNo Matter WhatHe's Gonna Step on You AgainDon't Believe A WordStay with MeSONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGEGoNine LivesC'mon C'monLoveTomorrowCruise ControlHallucinateOnly the Good Die YoungBad ActressCome UndoneGotta Let it GoB-SIDESNow - (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Now)Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Long Way To Go)Kiss the Day (X - Japanese Bonus Track)10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)Love Don't Lie - B-Side - Now (Demo)Let Me Be the One - B-Side - Now (Demo)Gimmie A Job - B-Side - Long Long Way to GoNow - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)Long Long Way to Go - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)Nine Lives - Joe Only Vocal VersionPerfect Girl - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)Love - Piano VersionYEAH! STUDIO COVERSOnly After Dark - B-Side - Let's Get RockedYou Can't Always Get What You Want - B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad Little Wing - B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So BadZiggy Stardust - B-Side - SlangUnder My Wheels - B-Side - GoodbyeWho Do You Love? - B-Side - Goodbye Rebel Rebel - B-Side - NowLed Boots - B-Side - All I Want is EverythingCause We Ended as Lovers - B-Side - All I Want is EverythingSearch and Destroy - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveHow Does it Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)Roxanne - Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)Dear Friends - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveWinter Song - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveAmerican Girl - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveHeartbeat - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveSpace Oddity - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveWhen I'm Dead and Gone - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveStay With Me - B-Side NowYEAH! LIVEElected - B-Side Heaven IsAction - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveNo Matter What - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveRock On - Live 2006Travellin' Band - Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)Now I'm Here - B-Side Tonight 20th Century Boy - 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)All The Young Dudes - Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track9-LP Box SetDISC ONE - XSIDE ONENowUnbelievableYou're So BeautifulEverydayLong Long Way to GoFour Letter WordTorn to ShredsSIDE TWOLove Don't LieGravityCryGirl Like YouLet Me Be the OneScarDISC TWO & THREE - YEAH!SIDE ONE 20th Century BoyRock OnHanging on The TelephoneWaterloo SunsetSIDE TWOHell Raiser10538 OvertureStreet LifeDrive-In SaturdaySIDE THREE Little Bit of LoveThe Golden Age of Rock 'n' RollNo Matter WhatSIDE FOURHe's Gonna Step on You AgainDon't Believe A WordStay with MeDISC FOUR - SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGESIDE ONEGoNine LivesC'mon C'monLoveTomorrowSIDE TWOCruise ControlHallucinateOnly the Good Die YoungBad ActressCome UndoneGotta Let It GoDISC FIVE & SIX - B-SIDESSIDE ONENow - (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Now)Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Long Way To Go)Kiss the Day - (X - Japanese Bonus Track)SIDE TWO10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go )Love Don't Lie - B-Side Now (Demo)Let Me Be the One - B-Side Now (Demo)SIDE THREEGimme A Job - B-Side - Long Long Way to GoNow - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)Long Long Way to Go - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)SIDE FOURNine Lives - Joe Only Vocal VersionPerfect Girl - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)Love - Piano VersionDISC SEVEN & EIGHT - YEAH! STUDIO COVERSSIDE ONEOnly After Dark - B-Side - Let's Get RockedYou Can't Always Get What You Want - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So Bad Little Wing - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So BadZiggy Stardust - B-Side - SlangSIDE TWOUnder My Wheels - B-Side - GoodbyeWho Do You Love? - B-Side - Goodbye Rebel Rebel - B-Side - NowLed Boots - B-Side - All I Want is EverythingCause We Ended as Lovers - B-Side - All I Want is EverythingSIDE THREESearch and Destroy - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveHow Does It Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)Roxanne - Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)Dear Friends - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveWinter Song - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveSIDE FOURAmerican Girl - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveHeartbeat - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveSpace Oddity - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveWhen I'm Dead and Gone - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveStay with Me - B-Side NowDISC NINE - YEAH! LIVESIDE ONEElected - B-Side Heaven IsAction - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveNo Matter What - Yeah! Bonus Disc ExclusiveRock On - Live 2006SIDE TWOTravellin' Band - Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)Now I'm Here - B-Side Tonight 20th Century Boy - 2005 VH I Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)All the Young Dudes - Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive TrackLP BOX SETLP SET ONE: XLP SET TWO: Yeah! (2-LP)LP SET THREE: Songs from the Sparkle LoungeLP SET FOUR: B-Sides (2-LP)LP SET FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers (2-LP)LP SET SIX: Yeah! LiveCD BOX SETDISC ONE: XDISC TWO: Yeah!DISC THREE: Songs from the Sparkle LoungeDISC FOUR: B-SidesDISC FIVE: Yeah! Studio CoversDISC SIX: Yeah! LiveWith more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and No. 10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at No. 3 in the U.S., and No. 5 in the U.K. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 records on the U.S. catalog albums chart.www.defleppard.comwww.facebook.com/defleppardwww.twitter.com/DefLeppardwww.instagram.com/DefLeppardwww.youtube.com/DefLeppard



