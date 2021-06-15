Japanese Breakfast Sable Video Game & Soundtrack Out September 23rd





Additionally, the trailer for the upcoming The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack features a version of Japanese Breakfast's "Be Sweet" in Simlish, the fictional language featured in the game.



Japanese Breakfast's critically acclaimed new album, Jubilee, is out now via Dead Oceans. Michelle Zauner's New York Times Best Selling memoir, Crying In H Mart, soon to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures, is out now via Knopf.



