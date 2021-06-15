Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 15/06/2021

Japanese Breakfast Sable Video Game & Soundtrack Out September 23rd

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie game developer Shed works and publisher Raw Fury have announced that the open world adventure game Sable will launch on September 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game features an original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, who performed "Glider" on Summer Games Fest last week. Watch the trailer for the game at Top40-Charts.com!

Additionally, the trailer for the upcoming The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack features a version of Japanese Breakfast's "Be Sweet" in Simlish, the fictional language featured in the game.

Japanese Breakfast's critically acclaimed new album, Jubilee, is out now via Dead Oceans. Michelle Zauner's New York Times Best Selling memoir, Crying In H Mart, soon to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures, is out now via Knopf.

Catch Japanese Breakfast making their triumphant return to stages across North America this summer and fall.






