'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' By Atli Orvarsson

Of the soundtrack, Atli Örvarsson says, "Director Patrick Hughes and I had been discussing this sequel since the first movie came out. I visited the set twice while working on the score, so it felt like the music became an organic part of the film. I used several of the themes from the original film, but added some new material as well, so it feels a bit like The Hitman's Bodyguard music on steroids! Working with Patrick is always so much fun and he gives me a lot of artistic freedom, so I was absolutely delighted to come back to score this hilarious sequel!"



Title: The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Artists: Atli Örvarsson

Release: Digital

Label: Milan Records

Date: June 11, 2021



TRACKLISTING:

1. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

2. Aristotle Theme

3. Helicopter Chase

4. Flashback of Mom

5. Kidnapped by Interpol

6. Cafe Shootout

7. Aristotle Captures the Gang

8. Save Europe

9. Bryce's Father

10. Sonia & Bryce Rescue Darius

11. Sonia Calls Kincaid

12. Decoy Boat

13. Sea Burial

14. Aristotle

15. Fantasy Escape

16. Dad Works for Aristotle

17. Fight Magnusson and Zento

18. The Honeymoon



Raised in the small town of Akureyri in the north of Iceland, Atli Örvarsson relocated to Los Angeles early on to pursue a career in composition. There, Atli worked extensively alongside prolific TV veteran Mike Post and Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer, which launched his career leading him to score over 40 films and countless TV shows.

He recently scored the Apple TV+ limited series Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans, and the Netflix comedy Eurovision, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. His latest project is the action-comedy follow up film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard releasing in June 2021.

