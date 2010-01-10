Modest Mouse Release "The Sun Hasn't Left"



Tune into NBC's The Tonight Show with



Tickets are also currently on sale for Modest Mouse's upcoming US tour which begins with their performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park. Shows have been selling out quickly and extra dates have been added in NYC and Seattle due to the demand. See all tour dates below.

Visit https://www.modestmouse.com for more information.





07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED

08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza

08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street

08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED

08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT

08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED

08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT

09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED

09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT

09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's - SOLD OUT

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT

09/27 - Sandy, UT -

09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON

10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT

10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED

* - with



The Golden Casket tracklist:

Fuck Your Acid Trip

We Are Between

We're Lucky

Walking and Running

Wooden Soldiers

Transmitting Receiving

The Sun Hasn't Left

Lace Your Shoes

Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

Leave A Light On

Japanese Trees

Back To The Middle

