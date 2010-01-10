Modest Mouse Release "The Sun Hasn't Left"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ahead of the release of their seventh studio release next week, Modest Mouse
have shared today the album track "The Sun Hasn't Left," a breezy, marimba-laden tropical and optimistic single. The Sun Hasn't Left follows previously released singles "We Are Between," currently #1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart and #8 at Alternative, and "Leave a Light On." The Golden Casket was produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse's studio in Portland, and is out June 25th on Epic Records. Pre-order/pre-save The Golden Casket BELOW.
Tune into NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
on June 22nd to watch the band perform "We Are Between."
Tickets are also currently on sale for Modest Mouse's upcoming US tour which begins with their performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park. Shows have been selling out quickly and extra dates have been added in NYC and Seattle due to the demand. See all tour dates below.
Visit https://www.modestmouse.com for more information.
Modest Mouse
2021 Tour Dates:
07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music
Festival
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music
Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music
Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT
08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT
09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's - SOLD OUT
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy
City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music
Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music
Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED
* - with Future
Islands
The Golden Casket tracklist:
Fuck Your Acid Trip
We Are Between
We're Lucky
Walking and Running
Wooden Soldiers
Transmitting Receiving
The Sun Hasn't Left
Lace Your Shoes
Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
Leave A Light On
Japanese Trees
Back To The Middle
modestmouse.lnk.to/TheGoldenCasket