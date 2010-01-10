Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 19/06/2021

Modest Mouse Release "The Sun Hasn't Left"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of their seventh studio release next week, Modest Mouse have shared today the album track "The Sun Hasn't Left," a breezy, marimba-laden tropical and optimistic single. The Sun Hasn't Left follows previously released singles "We Are Between," currently #1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart and #8 at Alternative, and "Leave a Light On." The Golden Casket was produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse's studio in Portland, and is out June 25th on Epic Records. Pre-order/pre-save The Golden Casket BELOW.
Tune into NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 22nd to watch the band perform "We Are Between."

Tickets are also currently on sale for Modest Mouse's upcoming US tour which begins with their performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park. Shows have been selling out quickly and extra dates have been added in NYC and Seattle due to the demand. See all tour dates below.
Visit https://www.modestmouse.com for more information.

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:
07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT
08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT
09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's - SOLD OUT
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED
* - with Future Islands

The Golden Casket tracklist:
Fuck Your Acid Trip
We Are Between
We're Lucky
Walking and Running
Wooden Soldiers
Transmitting Receiving
The Sun Hasn't Left
Lace Your Shoes
Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
Leave A Light On
Japanese Trees
Back To The Middle
modestmouse.lnk.to/TheGoldenCasket






Most read news of the week
'2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival' Lineup: Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer And More
YouTube Originals Reveals Official Trailer For "Ice Cold" Premiering July 8 On Migos' Youtube Channel
Jennifer Hudson Announces Original Song From Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect: "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" Co-Written With Carole King Out Friday
David Guetta And Warner Music Announce Innovative Career-Spanning Partnership
The Killers Team Up With Bruce Springsteen For "A Dustland Fairytale" Duet, "Dustland" Out Now
The Medium, Bloober Team's Most Ambitious Horror Game, Is Coming To PS5 On September 3, 2021
Portugal The Man Announces 2021 Tour Dates
The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards Will Air Live From The MGM Grand Garden Arena Thursday, Nov. 18
Wisin, Los Legendarios & Jhay Cortez Drop "Fiel Remix" With Anuel AA And Myke Towers


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0162749 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027401447296143 secs